Lewis Hamilton was the subject on a sweary radio rant from Fernando Alonso, after Hamilton narrowly held on to P7 at the line in Singapore.

The method of doing so though saw Hamilton hauled off to the stewards post-race, and incur a five-second penalty. Brake issues invited late pressure from Alonso in the Aston Martin, who, making reference to the Hamilton red flags investigation from practice, made his feelings clear via team radio after the chequered flag.

Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton: ‘Five seconds, minimum’

With Charles Leclerc having been overtaken by Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, Ferrari executed a switcheroo to allow Hamilton to attack. Unable to complete the move, Hamilton allowed Leclerc back through. But, what looked like a comfortable sixth and seventh for Ferrari came under threat.

A brake issue impacting both Ferraris saw Hamilton fall into the clutches of Alonso on the final lap. He held on to P7 on the road, crossing the line four-tenths ahead of Alonso in the Aston Martin.

But, the stewards launched a post-race investigation, noting Hamilton for potentially leaving the track without a justifiable reason in the closing stages. The stewards determined that Hamilton had done this multiple times and issued a five-second penalty, dropping him behind Alonso.

Alonso was left irate over the Hamilton situation, and made his anger known over team radio.

“I cannot believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it!

“I mean, I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it. Is it safe to drive with no brakes?”

It was the second FIA investigation in two days for Hamilton, who was cleared of an FP3 red flags breach by the stewards.

Alonso, at least in the heat of the moment post-race, was not so lenient.

“This should be P7. I mean, no respect [for] the red flag yesterday. Today, free track for them. Maybe too much,” he continued.

As Alonso’s race engineer Andrew Vizard told his driver that Hamilton had more than four track limit strikes to his name, Alonso gave his verdict on the repercussions Hamilton should face.

As it turned out, the stewards agreed.

“Five seconds, minimum,” Alonso declared.

“For me, you cannot drive when the car is not safe, you know. Sometimes, they try to disqualify me with no mirror, and now you have no brakes, and everything is fine? I doubt it.”

