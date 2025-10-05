Updated F1 points standings after the Singapore Grand Prix

The world championship battle sprang into life following the Singapore Grand Prix as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri bashed wheels on the opening lap.

Points leader Piastri could do no better than fourth as teammate Norris finished one place up the road in third.

Drivers’ Championship battle heats up after Singapore GP

The clash has seen tensions rise as the points difference between the pair drops to 22 points with six races remaining.

As their battle heats up, McLaren sealed its second successive Constructors’ Championship, the first time it has achieved the feat since 1991.

Ahead of both the papaya cars in Marina Bay was Max Verstappen, who again nibbled away at their points advantage as he continues to prove a thorn in the side of the title protagonists.

Piastri now heads the Drivers’ title with 336 points, with Norris on 314 and Verstappen only 41 points back from the Brit in third.

Victory for Russell, his second of the year after Canada, has moved him a little closer too. But while he’s mathematically still in contention for the title, it’s a seemingly impossible challenge.

The only other driver still in the fight is Charles Leclerc, who picked up eight more points to move his tally on to 173.

There were also good points for Kimi Antonelli, which when added to Russell’s, saw a healthy 35 points for Mercedes in Singapore, moving it 25 points clear of Ferrari in a clear second to the all-conquering McLarens.

Red Bull remains only 10 points further back, despite Yuki Tsunoda again failing to reach the Top 10.

There were also points for Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso’s stirring recovery following a slow stop mid-race, while Oliver Bearman and Carlos Sainz gave some reward to Haas and Williams respectively.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 336 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 314

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 273

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 237

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 173

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 127

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 88

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 70

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 39

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 37

11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 34

12. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 32

13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 32

14. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 30

15. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 28

16. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 20

17. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 20

18. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 16

19. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 18

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

21. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 650

2. Mercedes – 325

3. Ferrari – 300

4. Red Bull – 290

5. Williams – 102

6. Racing Bulls – 72

7. Aston Martin – 66

8. Sauber – 55

9. Haas – 46

10. Alpine – 20

Read more: Best F1 drivers: Which F1 driver has the most race wins?