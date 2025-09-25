Martin Brundle will be back behind the wheel at the weekend, racing at Spa-Francorchamps alongside his son Alex Brundle.

Father and son will team up with Gary Pearson to compete in the Spa Six Hour classic endurance event. They will be at the wheel of a Ford GT40, for an event which will showcase Touring and Grand Touring classic racing machines, built before 1965.

Martin Brundle back in action at Spa-Francorchamps

The competition is to take place from 26-27 September, as Martin Brundle and Co. take on the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which to this day remains host of the Belgian Grand Prix.

In a social media post, Martin’s son Alex – a racing driver and commentator/pundit like his father – broke the news.

“About time really…! Martin Brundle will share the wheel of our GT40 with me and Gary Pearson at the Spa Six Hour classic endurance race this weekend,” Alex wrote.

Re-sharing Alex’s post, Martin added: “Really looking forward to driving the beautiful GT40 with Gary and Al, at Spa of all places.”

“I haven’t raced for three years, since the Goodwood Revival,” Martin noted, as per Autosport.

He added: “I just fancied driving Alex’s GT40 with him.

“Even on GP weekends, we don’t see much of each other, so it’s a rare opportunity for a father and son weekend. Me and Al did Le Mans together in 2012 and we’ve raced together in Jaguar E-types, so it’ll be fun.”

Martin stated that he has “no aspirations” in terms of a result.

Brundle made his name as a nine-time visitor to the Formula 1 podium during his career, and from 1997, transitioned into a punditry role.

Since then, Brundle has become one of the most recognisable and respected voices in the sport. He features on Sky F1’s Formula 1 coverage across the majority of race weekends, as both a co-commentator and pundit.

Brundle has become synonymous with his iconic ‘grid walk’ segment, which over the years has provided a great deal of insightful discussions, plus plenty of bizarre encounters and mishaps, as he wanders the pre-race grid, armed with a live microphone but no script.

