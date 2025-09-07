Martin Brundle abruptly ends Sky F1 interview with ‘horrible person’ Eddie Irvine

Former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine hilariously forced Martin Brundle to cut short their interview on Sky F1 ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Brundle quipped that Irvine was a “horrible person” and was well aware that his colourful language was going to get the racer-turned-broadcaster a ticking off, as he and 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg teamed up for Brundle’s iconic grid walk segment.

As he and Rosberg prowled the Monza grid ahead of lights out for the Italian Grand Prix, Brundle sought out a conversation with Irvine.

The Irishman is well aware of the tifosi energy, having raced for Ferrari between 1996-99, taking all three of his grand prix wins with the Scuderia.

Brundle and Rosberg found Irvine, who explained that it was only after leaving Ferrari that he was truly able to soak up the unique atmosphere created by their fans.

“It’s better to be an ex-Ferrari driver!” Irvine declared, when Rosberg asked him about that tifosi experience.

“Standing here, experiencing this, because when you’re a driver, I never experienced this, I was like focused on the car. The result was all that mattered.

“This is fanfare. I never paid any attention to it until the Sunday night, then it was great.

“I love coming now, because I get to experience this for the first time.”

At that point, Brundle quipped that he has been seeing Irvine on the grid a lot lately, so jokingly asked whether, at 59, he was readying for an F1 comeback.

Irvine put his increased presence down to his relationship with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, and when comparing that to his experiences with ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, that was where Brundle was forced to shut the live TV interview down.

“Because Stefano, the boss of Formula 1, is a good friend, so Stefano always gives me a pass,” said Irvine, “while when Bernie was the boss, he used to break your balls, and I don’t like my balls being broken.”

Brundle stopped things there, and with a smile, told Irvine: “You’ll get me into trouble. You know you’re going to get me into trouble! That’s the end of that interview. You’re a horrible person! Goodbye [laughs].”

Brundle added: “Apologies for the colourful, spherical, nature of Eddie Irvine’s explanation there.”

Irvine spent three seasons with Jaguar after leaving Ferrari, departing the team after the 2002 season to end his F1 career.

