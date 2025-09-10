Martin Brundle celebrated the presence of a “happier” Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari’s home race, the Italian Grand Prix.

While Hamilton was unable to get the better of teammate Charles Leclerc over one lap and during the Grand Prix, it was a further race weekend, after Zandvoort, where Hamilton was on the pace of the sister Ferrari. Brundle believes Hamilton has now accepted Leclerc’s speed, plus Ferrari’s predicament.

Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari and Charles Leclerc reality accepted?

For the Ferrari team as a collective, it has not been the 2025 season desired. For Hamilton, that fact also extends to a personal level.

Ferrari is yet to win a grand prix this year, their hopes of a fresh title challenge falling flat after pushing McLaren all the way in last year’s Constructors’ battle. Hamilton meanwhile is yet to make the podium as a Ferrari driver, in what has been an underwhelming start to Ferrari life.

But, following a mid-season spiral, Hamilton has responded after the summer break with far more competitive outings at Zandvoort and Monza.

Hamilton’s Dutch GP may have ended in the wall, but his pace was comparable to that of Leclerc’s. At Monza, Hamilton recovered from a five-place grid drop, going from 10th to sixth.

Brundle, the former F1 driver turned Sky F1 pundit, senses that a “mindset adjustment” has taken place for Hamilton, one which is paying off.

In his Sky Sports column, Brundle wrote: “Lewis Hamilton was carrying a five-place grid drop for speeding indiscretions going to the grid in Zandvoort, which frankly were a fair cop, and he would start 10th.

“But once again coming through the pack as he did at Silverstone and other races, we would witness Lewis driving as we remember from years previous.

“All round he looked more comfortable in the car, and seems to have had a mindset adjustment of making the best of what he has instead of being frustrated that he’s not got a race-winning car underneath him.

“He’s probably also come to terms with just how fast Charles Leclerc is. It was nice to observe Lewis looking happier.”

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head

Lewis Hamilton still struggling with ‘alien’ Ferrari driving style

While Brundle observed a more comfortable Hamilton at the wheel for Ferrari, the seven-time World Champion explained after the Italian Grand Prix that he is still finding the adaptation challenging.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other media outlets, Hamilton said: “I think what’s clear for me is that, look, I know I’ve been driving this car all year long, but in my previous years, I was a part of a car that you’re evolving over time.

“You’re comfortable with it, and know the driving style inside and out. This year I’m arriving at the track and having to apply this new driving style that’s still alien to me. It doesn’t feel natural.

“To a car, that’s how it likes to work, so through the race, I’m just getting better and better and faster and faster, and unlocking with that a gain of confidence.”

Hamilton sits sixth in the Drivers’ Championship standings, a position and 46 points behind Leclerc.

