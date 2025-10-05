Oscar Piastri has reaffirmed his belief that McLaren is treating him fairly, despite feeling aggrieved during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Piastri finished fourth in Marina Bay after he was bundled aside by Lando Norris on the opening lap of the race.

The McLaren pair, who are locked in battle for the Drivers’ Championship, clashed at Turn 3 on the opening lap as Norris sent an aggressive move up the inside.

That saw him make contact with the rear of Max Verstappen before bouncing into Piastri, claiming third place from his McLaren teammate in the process.

Having come off second-best in the exchange, Piastri made his displeasure known over the radio, questioning his engineer, Tom Stallard, as to whether his teammate’s actions were deemed acceptable.

“That’s not fair, I’m sorry, that’s not fair,” the title leader bemoaned, upon being told the issue would not be addressed during the race.

Afterwards, he was more pragmatic, refusing to be drawn too far into the topic.

“I need to look more at the replays to know exactly what happened,” Piastri began. “The main thing is, the two cars coming together, it’s never what we want. So I’ll go and have a look at it in more detail, and come to my conclusion.”

Piastri also moved to walk back his radio remarks, specifically his labelling of the decision not to address the matter as ‘unfair’.

“I thought in the moment, you know, obviously, it’s the first lap, tensions are high… We’re obviously encouraged to share our views on what happened, and I did that, and I’m sure we’ll discuss,” he said.

Post-race, a video circulated on social media which appeared to show Piastri pulling his radio out while Zak Brown was speaking to him – a move that would play to the apparent frustrations he displayed mid-race.

However, it was confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Brown’s message went unheard; Piastri’s actions thus not being an act of petulance but being because of the immediate post-race cacophony of whistles, fans, and fireworks as Piastri switched his car off and climbed out.

The message from the McLaren Racing CEO was one of congratulations, given the squad sealed the Constructors’ Championship for a second successive year – the first time McLaren has achieved the feat since 1991.

Success in that competition has been a paramount consideration for Brown and McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella. Victory in that title race is an achievement that has stemmed from the competitive edge both Piastri and Norris have displayed in F1 2025, all while adhering to the team’s defined culture and values, with a sharp focus on fairness.

However, that does not necessarily mean equality, given that such a thing is impossible in a sport where there can be only one winner.

It’s that juxtaposition which appears to lie at the heart of Piastri’s apparent mid-race frustration in Singapore.

“There’s obviously been some difficult situations for the whole team,” Piastri conceded.

“We’ve obviously spoken about a number of things. Could things have been better at certain points? Yes, but ultimately, it’s a learning process with the whole team.

“I’m very, very happy that the intentions are very well-meaning, if that makes sense. So I have absolutely no concerns about that.

“Just obviously, there’s been some tough situations this year, and this is another one.”

By finishing fourth, one place behind Norris, Piastri ceded another three championship points to his teammate.

The Australian now leads the Drivers’ Championship by 22 points with six races and three Sprints remaining.

