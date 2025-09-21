The F1 points standings have been updated after a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku on Sunday.

The start of the race was characterised by a jump start followed by a crash for World Championship leader Oscar Piastri, who now holds a slimmer advantage at the top of the table.

Max Verstappen controlled the start from pole, but Piastri suffered a jump start and fell to the back of the field.

Arriving at Turn 5, he locked up and careered into the barrier, knocking him out of contention.

Verstappen would control the pace at the front after an early Safety Car, with Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson backing up their qualifying form by carring on in tow behind the Red Bull driver.

Kimi Antonelli was able to push his way into podium contention by overtaking Lawson soon after the two stopped, but George Russell remained a factor as he looked to overcut both drivers.

Pitting with 11 laps remaining, Russell emerged in second place as he managed to make the overcut work, with Sainz remaining third on the day.

The battle intensified from fifth to eighth on the road, as Yuki Tsunoda, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton all set about trying to pass Lawson in the closing stages, to no avail.

For Verstappen, though, he managed to take a serene victory at the front of the field, making it back-to-back wins and moving to within 69 points of the top of the standings, perhaps reigniting the slightest hope of a title challenge from his perspective.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 324 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 299

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 255

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 212

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 165

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 121

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 78

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 70

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 39

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 37

11. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 32

12. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 31

13. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 30

14. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 30

15. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 28

16. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 20

17. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 20

18. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 18

19. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 16

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

21. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 623

2. Mercedes – 290

3. Ferrari – 286

4. Red Bull – 272

5. Williams – 101

6. Racing Bulls – 72

7. Aston Martin – 62

8. Sauber – 55

9. Haas – 44

10. Alpine – 20

