Charles Leclerc secured his 27th pole position for Scuderia Ferrari in a gusty qualifying session that left McLaren fighting for the scraps of the front row.

This is the provisional F1 starting grid for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

Qualifying for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix brought with it some surprises, particularly when it comes to the pecking order we’ve come to expect throughout this season.

It was another miserable session for the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, and Kimi Antonelli — three drivers who could have used a positive result to bolster their spirits and three drivers who failed to make it through to Q3.

The biggest surprise of the weekend has been Aston Martin, with the green cars looking extremely rapid despite Fernando Alonso’s back injury.

Rain threatened the whole session, with Q3 bringing cooler track temperatures and gustier winds in the final five minutes of the session — and the changeable conditions allowed none other than Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to snatch a surprise pole position.

Alongside him on the front row will be Oscar Piastri of McLaren, with Lando Norris behind in third.

More analysis from the Hungarian Grand Prix:

👉 Revealed: The new parts added to Red Bull’s attacking arsenal

👉 Chief McLaren threat steps forward with Hungarian GP data uncovered

F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix?

1. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari

2. Oscar Piastri | McLaren

3. Lando Norris | McLaren

4. George Russell | Mercedes

5. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin

6. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin

7. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber

8. Max Verstappen | Red Bull

9. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls

10. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls

11. Oliver Bearman | Haas

12. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari

13. Carlos Sainz | Williams

14. Franco Colapinto | Alpine

15. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes

16. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull

17. Pierre Gasly | Alpine

18. Esteban Ocon | Haas

19. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber

20. Alex Albon | Williams

FULL REPORT: Hungarian GP: Charles Leclerc stuns McLaren to snatch pole