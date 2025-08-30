F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix?

Lando Norris may have topped every practice session, but it was Oscar Piastri who claimed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort.

After Norris set a new outright lap record at the venue, Piastri ensured that it was short-lived. His 1:08.662 was enough to secure pole over McLaren team-mate Norris by a mere 0.012s. With the grid set, let us take a look at how the drivers will line-up for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

2025 Dutch Grand Prix: Full starting grid

The aforementioned McLaren duo were in a league of their own on qualifying day at Zandvoort. Piastri will lead the pack away with Norris alongside him on the front row, as the title battle heats up.

Max Verstappen set a purple second sector on his final flying lap to get a few at McLaren sweating. But, he was forced to settle for third. P4 on the grid is Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, a remarkable performance from the Frenchman who continues to shine in his rookie campaign.

Next comes George Russell, as Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso complete the top 10.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli will lead to charge to break into the top 10. Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda is alongside him on the sixth row.

Next comes the Sauber of Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly in the Alpine.

Williams’ Alex Albon will have Alpine’s Franco Colapinto for company on the eighth row.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and Haas’ Esteban Ocon follow, ahead of the final row of Oliver Bearman and Lance Stroll, who found the wall once more in Q1, failing to set a time.

Full 2025 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2. Lando Norris, McLaren

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

9. Carlos Sainz, Williams

10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

12. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15. Alex Albon, Williams

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine

17. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

18. Esteban Ocon, Haas

19. Oliver Bearman, Haas

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

