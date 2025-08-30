Isack Hadjar telemetry data shows exactly how Dutch GP mega lap formed

While McLaren drivers dominated qualifying in the Netherlands, the biggest surprise of the day was undoubtedly the brilliant performance of Isack Hadjar, who secured a second-row start — the best qualifying result of his career so far.

Let’s analyse how the young Frenchman in a Racing Bulls car managed to outqualify both Ferraris and both Mercedes drivers, using telemetry data.

Isack Hadjar’s best F1 qualifying yet

Isack Hadjar is one of many rookies who stepped into the brutal world of Formula 1 this season. We’ve already seen how ruthless the sport can be — just look at Jack Doohan, who lost Alpine’s confidence and was replaced after only a few races.

But the performances Hadjar has delivered this season have been nothing short of remarkable — and definitely deserve more attention than he had received. Before this, his best qualifying result came in Monaco, where he managed to secure P6. Now, he will start Sunday’s Grand Prix from the second row, just behind the McLaren pair and his sister-team colleague, Max Verstappen.

Hadjar’s current form is also evident from the fact that Liam Lawson, his teammate, finished Q3 with a gap of three-tenths — a significant margin considering they drive the same car and are on one of the shortest tracks on the calendar.

Interestingly, that three-tenths gap is only slightly above their average qualifying delta this season, suggesting Hadjar might’ve had even more pace left in the tank.

Comparing their Q3 laps shows us exactly where this gap came from.

Already in Turn 1, Hadjar shows better braking and cornering, which gives him the upper hand through Turn 2 and into Turn 3. By the end of Sector 1, the gap is just under two-tenths in his favour.

Turn 7 is a particularly revealing corner for telemetry analysis. This fast, direction-changing section is a perfect test of driver confidence. On the apex of Turn 7, Hadjar lifts off the throttle far less than Lawson — who even applies some braking momentarily. This detail significantly contributes to the time delta.

Lawson’s strongest corner is Turn 10, where most drivers struggle with understeer. He manages to maintain a higher minimum speed through the apex, slightly reducing his deficit.

But that’s where his gains end. From there on, Hadjar executes a cleaner lap. His advantage is especially visible through the final corner, where he carries more speed through and onto the main straight.

In the end, Lawson’s P8 qualifying result was solid, considering the car he’s in — but less impressive when viewed next to his teammate’s P4.

What really set Hadjar apart — besides sheer speed and precision — was how well he adapted to track conditions. If we look at the “ideal laps” chart, Hadjar was the only driver in the top 10 whose fastest lap was composed of all his best sector times combined. That means he delivered his absolute best when it mattered most — in a single, perfect lap.

In contrast, both McLaren drivers failed to improve on their second flying laps in Q3. Constantly shifting winds made it difficult to predict grip, yet Hadjar managed to remain unfazed. His consistency under pressure made the difference.

More key details from the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

What can we expect from Hadjar in the race?

It’s clear that the Racing Bulls car doesn’t quite match the race pace of Mercedes or Ferrari. Hadjar will have a very difficult task holding onto his position — but the nature of the Zandvoort circuit actually makes it a good place to hide a car’s weaknesses during the race.

His first major task will be defending his position at the race start. The run into Turn 1 isn’t very long, but Hadjar will start on the inside line — which isn’t ideal. George Russell will be right next to him on the cleaner side of the track, and we all know how aggressive Russell can be on Lap 1.

We’re also missing long-run data for Hadjar from FP2, since he didn’t even participate due to a mechanical issue. That makes his true race pace a mystery heading into Sunday.

While points are incredibly valuable for Racing Bulls, Hadjar — and other Red Bull junior drivers — are racing for something even more significant: a future seat in the top team. After this brilliant performance, Hadjar has surely shifted the spotlight onto himself, and perhaps given the Red Bull camp even more reason to trust in his potential.

Given Yuki Tsunoda’s continued struggles in the main Red Bull seat, it’s becoming more and more likely that this is his final season in F1. Of all the current Red Bull junior drivers, Hadjar is the one making the strongest case for a promotion.

What’s certain is that we’ve only just entered the second half of the season, and from these young drivers — Hadjar included — we can expect even more growth, surprises, and thrilling intra-team battles in the races ahead.

