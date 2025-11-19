F1 weather forecast: How will cars handle the dark Las Vegas nights?

The F1 weather forecast has landed for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the drivers swap heat and humidity for the cold nights of Nevada.

Las Vegas presents a completely different challenge to Formula 1’s most recent races, with not only Las Vegas being a night race but cool conditions often facing the drivers.

Las Vegas GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Thursday 20 November

FP1 (4.30pm local; 12.30am UK, Friday 21 November) and FP2 (8pm local; 4am UK)

The late afternoon FP1 session will see the drivers take to the track while there is still some light in the air, before the 8pm FP2 session to match the race start time.

The FIA’s official prediction states that there is a moderate chance of rain for the FP2 session, listed around 40% at this stage. Air temperature will drop from a cool 14°C to 12°C between sessions, with overcast conditions predicted otherwise.

More as we look ahead to the Las Vegas GP weekend

👉 EA pulls the plug on official F1 game as hiatus announced for 2026

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

Las Vegas GP qualifying weather forecast: What are conditions like for Friday night?

Friday 21 November

FP3 (4.30pm local; 12.30am UK, Saturday 22 November) and Qualifying (8pm local; 4am UK)

There is a chance of rain during the day in Las Vegas on Friday, but this possibility decreases the closer to the action the day becomes.

With a light northwesterly wind, conditions are predicted to mirror those found for FP1 and FP2 on Friday, with air temperatures of 14°Cin FP3 dropping to 12°C for qualifying.

Las Vegas GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Saturday 22 November

Las Vegas Grand Prix (8pm local; 4am UK, Sunday 23 November)

The clouds of the previous days are due to part on Saturday for the sunniest day of the weekend in daylight, though with this being a night race, the FIA currently expects a dry night with starry skies to look over Las Vegas.

Air temperatures of 14°C are expected for the race, with a light breeze and a currently-listed 0% chance of rain.

Read more: Mandatory two-stop proposal put on hold as F1 teams express misgivings