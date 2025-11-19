Jamie Chadwick, the Sky F1 pundit and Williams team ambassador, has joined the Genesis Magma Racing team as a reserve driver for the 2026 World Endurance Championship.

Chadwick stands as arguably the most recognisable active female racing driver in motorsport, having risen to prominence by winning the now-defunct W Series three times between 2019 and 2022.

Sky F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick lands WEC reserve role for 2026 season

The 27-year-old joined Williams’ junior scheme in 2019 before becoming an ambassador for the team ahead of the 2025 season, with Chadwick also a regular presence on Sky F1’s television coverage of Formula 1 over recent years.

Having competed in the IndyNXT category in the United States across 2023/24, Chadwick moved into the European Le Mans Series with the Genesis-affiliated IDEC Sport team for 2025, winning three times en route to third place in the standings.

Genesis, the luxury brand of Korean manufacturer Hyundai, will enter the hypercar class of the WEC in 2026 with the GMR-001 machine.

One-time Caterham F1 driver Andre Lotterer, as well as Pipo Derani, Daniel Juncadella and Mathys Jaubert, will race for Genesis in the 2026 WEC, with the team yet to confirm its remaining two race drivers for next season.

Genesis Magma Racing has announced that Chadwick will act as the team’s reserve driver next season, taking on more responsibility with development and the simulator as well as driving the GMR-001. Her racing plans for 2026 are set to be confirmed in due course.

Chadwick said: “It’s hugely special to be involved in the development of the GMR-001 hypercar.

“It’s another progression in my career and one I’m really proud of.

“Becoming a reserve driver in hypercar is one step closer to my ultimate goal.

“The opportunity to test and drive more is something that I’m really looking forward to and a role that I’m going to try to relish and make the most of.

“The development role can also be a huge help to my racing.

“Obviously, hypercar is a step up in terms of everything that you’re learning, but you can still take that back to other categories and series just from the constant testing and working with the engineers.”

Chadwick carried out her first test with the GMR-001 at Magny-Cours, the former home of the French Grand Prix, last week, joining the four race drivers on track in wet and dry conditions.

In a statement issued by Genesis on Tuesday, Chadwick said: “My first laps in the GMR-001 Hypercar were amazing.

“It’s a really impressive car and so fast in a straight line. There’s a lot of different systems available to you as a driver, tools that you can use to make a difference.

“Obviously, so much is changing and evolving with every test that the team does, but it’s just a super car to drive, but also just a great team to be part of.”

Gabriele Tarquini, the former F1 driver who now acts as sporting director of the Genesis Magma Racing team, added: “It’s always very good to have feedback from a new driver who doesn’t know the car at all.

“Jamie has had a fantastic season with our Trajectory Programme in the European Le Mans Series.

“As a development driver for the GMR-001 Hypercar, she will be a vital part of our team for the future in helping us prepare for events and make the progression we will need during our first season.”

Chadwick’s first taste of the Genesis hypercar comes just weeks after fellow Sky F1 pundit and Williams ambassador Jenson Button retired from motor racing at the 2025 WEC season finale in Bahrain.

Button, 45, claimed 15 victories in 306 F1 starts between 2000 and 2017, memorably winning the world championship with the Brawn GP team in 2009.

