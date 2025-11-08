Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby has been called up as a late replacement for Natalie Pinkham at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

It comes after Pinkham revealed that she has been forced to postpone her return from neck surgery, having initially planned to front the broadcaster’s coverage from Interlagos this weekend.

Simon Lazenby steps in for Natalie Pinkham in Sky F1 Brazilian GP coverage

Lazenby and Pinkham have been constant fixtures on the Sky F1 team since the broadcaster won the live broadcast rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland ahead of the 2012 season.

The pair have shared the role of lead presenter over recent years with Sky F1 adopting a rotation schedule since the F1 calendar grew to a record 24 races per season.

Pinkham has not been on screen since she fronted Sky F1’s coverage of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in early September.

The 48-year-old revealed later that month that she would be “out of action for a bit” following surgery on her neck.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, Pinkham had hoped to return to Sky F1 duty in Brazil this weekend.

However, she was forced to delay her comeback due to a setback in her recovery, admitting “the last couple of months have been trickier than I expected following neck surgery.”

Pinkham’s absence was covered for Friday’s opening practice session by Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater, who served as lead presenter on the Sky F1 channel for the first time.

Long-serving pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz then inherited the role for coverage of Friday’s sprint qualifying session, combining the role with his usual duties.

Lazenby, who was originally scheduled to miss this weekend’s race, arrived in Brazil to take the lead presenter’s role ahead of Saturday’s sprint race.

In a post to social media on Thursday, Pinkham wrote: “Hello friends…

“I had hoped to be on a flight to Brazil yesterday, but the last couple of months have been trickier than I expected following neck surgery; and I am not there just yet….

“Huge thanks to the Sky F1 team and the wider company for their incredible support.

“Love and thanks to Biowell Health for helping me to heal….

“And to Dr Ben Carraway for starting to get me moving again.

“And here’s to family, friends, good food and fresh air for their combined healing qualities.

“Now the hard work really starts….

“(Sorry if you don’t like scars).”

Her post, which has been ‘liked’ by almost 45,00 accounts at the time of writing, was accompanied by a short clip of the presenter in various stages of recovery with a sizeable scar on her neck.

