2025 Brazilian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Interlagos)

Max Verstappen was eliminated at the first hurdle during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The early stages of the session produced some unusual results, with Oliver Bearman on provisional pole from Pierre Gasly for a time.

It created an element of doubt among the field, uncertain of the estimated cut off time to progress to Q2.

Max Verstappen complicated that with a time only good enough for 16th having dropped eight-tenths to Bearman through the middle sector.

Though fastest, Haas wasn’t confident that Bearman was safe, and he was among those heading back out late in the segment for a final run.

Norris went fastest with 90 seconds remaining courtesy of a 1:09.656s.

Having remained on track for two cool laps, Verstappen improved but only to 16th, a 1:10.403s that saw him eliminated in Q1 for the first time since 2021.

He was joined by Esteban Ocon, Franco Colapinto, Yuki Tsunoda, and Gabriel Bortoleto, the Sauber driver having not managed to get out following his Sprint crash.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Qualifying 1 results

Drivers in bold have been eliminated.

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:09.656

2. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:09.885

3. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:09.891

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:09.928

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:09.934

6. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:09.935

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:10.016

8. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:10.041

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:10.083

10. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:10.108

11. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:10.115

12. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:10.181

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:10.184

14. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:10.192

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:10.337

16. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:10.403

17. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:10.438

18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:10.632

19. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:10.711

20. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, No time

Oliver Bearman shines in Qualifying 2

Bearman was again among the front runners in Qualifying 2, topping proceedings by 0.08s over Oscar Piastri after their initial runs.

The field remained jumbled, with Ferrari well down the order while the two Racing Bulls drivers sat fourth and fifth, behind Bearman, Piastri, and Norris midway through the segment.

Leclerc’s initial lap left him only 13th and in the elimination zone, while his Ferrari teammate was on the bubble in 10th.

The Monegasque improved with his second effort, rising to third as he ran slightly out of sequence with the bulk of the fled.

In the dying seconds, Norris moved to the top of the timesheets while Piastri abandoned his lap with the fifth-best time.

Unable to progress were Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, and c

Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Qualifying 2 results

Drivers in bold have been eliminated.

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:09.616

2. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:09.755

3. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:09.774

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:09.801

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:09.835

6. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:09.857

7. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:09.880

8. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:09.950

9. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:09.970

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:09.985

11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:10.001

12. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:10.053

13. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:10.100

14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:10.161

15. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:10.472

Oscar Piastri fights back

It was again Bearman who opened proceedings in the final segment of the three-part session, banking a 1:09.977s lap.

By contrast, Norris made a mistake early in his first flying lap while there were no such issues for Leclerc, who bettered Bearman to move onto provisional pole.

Piastri then went 0.002s quicker while Norris was only 10th – slowest of the remaining runners – after his early error.

Bearman had saved two sets of soft tyres for Q3 and bolted on the second set for his final effort.

He dropped time through the first sector, and continued to lose out through the middle of the lap as he failed to improve his effort to remain third fastest.

Leclerc had improved, rising to provisional pole – briefly – before Norris completed a more representative time with a 1:09.511s.

Piastri couldn’t match it, remaining only third as the chequered flag waved, fourth once Kimi Antonelli completed his final lap.

Behind Piastri was Isack Hadjar, then George Russell, Liam Lawson, Bearman, Pierre Gasly, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Qualifying 3 results

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:09.511

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:09.685

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:09.805

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:09.886

5. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:09.931

6. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:09.942

7. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:09.962

8. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:09.977

9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:10.002

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:10.039

