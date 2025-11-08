Haas driver Oliver Bearman and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson have both been penalised by the FIA following an incident in the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

Bearman and Lawson made contact on the opening lap of the mini race at Interlagos, with the Haas driver spinning at Turn 4.

It came moments after Bearman had appeared to squeeze Lawson towards the grass on the left-hand side of the circuit on the approach to Turn 4.

Both drivers blamed each other for the incident over team radio, with Lawson commenting: “Mate, this kid pushes me in the grass and then turns in. I don’t know where I’m meant to go.”

Bearman remarked: “It’s typical Lawson.”

The stewards took a dim view of the incident with Bearman handed a five-second penalty and one point on his FIA superlicence for driving in a manner deemed potentially dangerous on the straight between Turns 3 and 4.

Bearman’s time penalty had no effect on his finishing position, with the Haas driver classified 12th in the sprint race.

Lawson, meanwhile, was also handed a five-second penalty and a penalty point for causing a collision, dropping from 13th to 16th in the final result.

The stewards’ report on Bearman read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 87 (Oliver Bearman), the driver of Car 30 (Liam Lawson), team representatives and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“After losing momentum at the exit of Turn 3, Car 87 was approached by Car 30, which had greater speed and was in the process of drawing alongside on the straight towards Turn 4.

“As Car 30 attempted to move alongside, the driver of Car 87 moved to the left, leaving insufficient room and forcing Car 30 to place two wheels on the wet grass.

“Although Car 30 managed to keep control and avoid contact, this manoeuvre occurred at high speed and created an unnecessary risk.

“The Stewards consider that the move of Car 87 constituted potentially dangerous driving, in breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 e) of the International Sporting Code.

“As no contact occurred and Car 30 was able to maintain control, and considering consistency with comparable previous cases, the Stewards deem a 5-second time penalty and 1 penalty point to be appropriate and proportionate.”

The stewards’ report on Lawson, who argued that the collision at Turn 4 was a direct consequence of being squeezed on to the grass by Bearman, read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 30 (Liam Lawson), the driver of Car 87 (Oliver Bearman), the team representatives and reviewed video, and in-car video evidence.

“On the first lap, Car 30 (LAW) attempted to overtake Car 87 (BEA) on the inside (lefthand- side) while approaching and through Turn 4.

“After the apex, as both cars were exiting the corner, there was contact between the two cars.

“In Turn 4, Car 30, slightly offset alongside Car 87, moved slightly to the right, while Car 87, following the natural line of the left-hand corner, turned slightly towards Car 30.

“As a result, the left rear wheel of Car 87 became entangled with the right front wheel of Car 30, causing Car 87 to spin.

“Both cars were able to continue the race thereafter.

“Video evidence from circuit cameras and onboard footage did not clearly establish whether the front axle of Car 30 was at least momentarily alongside the rear-view mirror of Car 87 prior to the apex, let alone whether this overlap was maintained at the apex – as would be required under the Driving Standards Guidelines for an overtaking car on the inside to be entitled to racing room.

“According to LAW, the collision was a direct consequence of the prior incident that happened on the straight between Turn 3 and Turn 4, after which Car 30 was struggling with colder and damp left tyres.

“As a result, LAW stated that he experienced understeer, which caused his car to drift slightly towards BEA’s car and resulted in the contact between both cars.

“The Stewards determined that Car 30 (LAW) was predominantly to blame for the collision.”

Lawson and Bearman will share the fourth row of the grid for Sunday’s main race in Brazil having qualified seventh and eighth respectively.

