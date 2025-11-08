F1 starting grid: What is the grid for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Lando Norris has continued his fine run of form with an important lap late in qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix to claim pole position.

The McLaren driver seized top spot with his final run after a mistake with his first effort in Q3 left him slowest of the remaining 10 runners.

The front row for Sunday’s race will be the same as was seen in the Sao Paulo Sprint, with Kimi Antonelli an impressive second fastest for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc will start third, while Oscar Piastri could manage no better than fourth as he continues to battle his McLaren teammate for the world championship.

The third player in that scrap, Max Verstappen, endured a disastrous session that saw him eliminated in Q1, with the Dutchman set to line up only 16th on Sunday’s grid.

It marked Red Bull’s worst qualifying result in nearly two decades, with Yuki Tsunoda also failing to progress; the Japanese driver was only 18th fastest.

Where Red Bull struggled, Racing Bulls enjoyed a positive session with Isack Hadjar fifth and Liam Lawson seventh, separated by George Russell in the second Mercedes.

Oliver Bearman impressed throughout the session, holding provisional pole at points, but could ultimately do no better than eighth ahead of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine and Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton both missed out on a berth in the top 10 and will start 11th and 13th, respectively, while Carlos Sainz improved on his Sprint qualifying performance and will take the start from 15th – one spot up from Verstappen.

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:09.511

2. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:09.685

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:09.805

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:09.886

5. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:09.931

6. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:09.942

7. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:09.962

8. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:09.977

9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:10.002

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:10.039

11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:10.001

12. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:10.053

13. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:10.100

14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:10.161

15. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:10.472

16. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:10.403

17. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:10.438

18. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:10.632

19. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:10.711

20. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, No Time

