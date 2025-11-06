Natalie Pinkham, the long-serving Sky F1 presenter, has been forced to cancel a planned trip to this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix as she continues her recovery from neck surgery.

Pinkham has been a constant fixture on Sky F1 since the broadcaster secured the live Formula 1 rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland ahead of the 2012 season.

The 48-year-old has led Sky F1’s coverage at a number of races over recent years, most recently appearing as the main presenter at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Pinkham announced later that month that she would be “out of action for a bit” following a surgical procedure on her neck, telling fans she would “keep you posted” on her recovery.

Pinkham had hoped to return to screens at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.

In a post to social media on Thursday, however, Pinkham revealed that she has suffered a setback in her recovery.

She wrote: “Hello friends…

“I had hoped to be on a flight to Brazil yesterday, but the last couple of months have been trickier than I expected following neck surgery; and I am not there just yet….

“Huge thanks to the Sky F1 team and the wider company for their incredible support.

“Love and thanks to Biowell Health for helping me to heal….

“And to Dr Ben Carraway for starting to get me moving again.

“And here’s to family, friends, good food and fresh air for their combined healing qualities.

“Now the hard work really starts….

“(Sorry if you don’t like scars).”

Pinkham’s comments were accompanied by a short video clip showing the television presenter in various stages of recovery, as well as wearing a neck brace.

Her post has been ‘liked’ by more than 18,000 accounts on Instagram at the time of writing.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will coincide with the retirement of fellow pundit Sky F1 Jenson Button, who will make his final professional appearance at this weekend’s World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain.

Button remains one of the most recognisable names in the modern era of F1, having been crowned world champion in the memorable 2009 season.

The British driver claimed a total of 15 wins in 306 starts from 2000, making his final F1 appearance for McLaren at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix.

Button has competed in a variety of categories since his retirement from F1 and has spent the last two seasons competing for Hertz Team Jota in the WEC.

His only podium finish of the 2025 season came in July at Interlagos, both the circuit where he clinched the 2009 F1 title and the scene of this weekend’s Brazilian GP.

