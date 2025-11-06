Aston Martin is set to undergo a restructuring of its technical departments for the F1 2026 season, as senior management changes make their mark.

Aston Martin will be restructuring its technical department over the coming months, although the exact details of these changes are yet to be clarified.

Aston Martin set for technical restructure

All eyes are on the Aston Martin team for F1 2026, with Lawrence Stroll’s team having switched focus to the revolutionary new rules at quite an early stage.

There has been quite a bit of managerial change within the organisation over the past 18 months, with former technical lead Dan Fallows departing entirely after stepping back from the F1 team, as the team secured the services of former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey in a particularly high-profile signature signing.

As well as Newey, Aston Martin also secured former Ferrari chassis technical director Enrico Cardile, who started work with the team in July 2025.

The team is now led by former Mercedes HPP director Andy Cowell, who assumed the role of CEO after Martin Whitmarsh’s retirement and made changes within the organisation already to succeed Mike Krack as team principal, with Krack moving to head up the team’s trackside operations.

More changes are expected in the coming months, PlanetF1.com understands, although an Aston Martin spokesperson wouldn’t be drawn on the nature of the changes when approached.

“We don’t comment on internal matters and we don’t have anything to announce yet,” read a short statement.

With Newey and Cardile finding their feet at the head of the team’s technical structures in recent months, as well as Cowell now being a year into his role, the senior management figures are understood to be shaping the team to optimise for the future, having identified shifting priorities and differing directions.

Essentially, according to sources close to the situation, the Silverstone-based squad is seeking to get its house in order for the new regulations, with strong decisions needed in order to maximise focus in a cost cap world.

It’s understood that a key consideration of the restructuring is to ensure conformity with the Financial Regulations, which outline a defined budget cap spend of $215,000,000 (£170 million) for the F1 2026 season.

Like Fallows, those being stood down from F1 operations are likely to be offered roles elsewhere within the organisation, such as in Aston Martin’s Performance Technologies arm; this is where former chief technical officer Andrew Green was placed after leaving the F1 team.

According to an initial report from the BBC, which claims seven staff members have already departed the F1 team, some names that could be departing include aerodynamics chief Eric Blandin and former chief designer Akio Haga; these names are unconfirmed.

