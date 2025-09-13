Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham has revealed she has had surgery on her neck, which will leave her “out of action for a bit.”

Pinkham fronted Sky F1’s coverage of the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, but is now set to recover after spending time in hospital.

Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham undergoes neck surgery

Pinkham was the lead presenter for Sky at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, and revealed earlier this week she spent time filming with McLaren’s Lando Norris and Zak Brown at golf’s BMW PGA Championship in preparation for a feature to be shown in the channel’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix coverage.

Writing on social media, Pinkham revealed via Instagram story that she had been in hospital for surgery, and said she will keep her followers up to date.

She wrote: “Out of action for a bit, following neck surgery…will keep you posted”.

She then made light of the hospital equipment on her hand, with an illuminated element on her finger giving a passing resemblance to ET, to which she added: “In the meantime… I’m gonna…phooooone hoooooome”.

Adding another slide, Pinkham showed she was watching Formula 1 highlights from hospital, writing over footage of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: “They even have #skyf1 in ICU” and adding in brackets “(What a keeno)”.

The presenter joined Sky F1 when the channel took on rights of Formula 1 in 2012, moving from a role covering Formula 1 at BBC Radio 5 Live.

Two of Pinkham’s Sky F1 colleagues enter the publishing world

Separately, two other Sky F1 presenters have been in the news recently, with both Simon Lazenby and Ted Kravitz having released their first books this week.

Longtime pit lane reporter Kravitz has released his first foray into nonfiction by publishing his book, F1 Insider: Notes from the Pit Lane, with Lazenby having spoken to senior team members up and down the Formula 1 paddock to piece together his book, Pressure, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at how Formula 1 teams operate at the limit while competing.

