F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, has moved to clarify that he “never said we need to cut the distance of the race”, when discussing potential ideas for the sport’s future.

The former Ferrari team boss had given an recent interview in which he discussed ways in which Formula 1 can continue to improve the spectacle for viewers, by wanting to cater more to younger viewers and acknowledging that current races “may be a bit too long for younger audiences.”

Stefano Domenicali: ‘Every idea has to be considered’ in F1 progression

Many took those comments from Domenicali to mean that, among other suggestions such as an increase in Sprint weekends or a reduction in free practice, that the idea of shorter race distances was being floated for the future.

“Promoters and fans want action,” Domenicali told reporters previously. “And now that they’ve started to understand it’s possible: our surveys show the vast majority of the audience wants the drivers to fight for a result.

On current events, he added that free practice is mainly of interest to aficionado fans and that events “may be a bit too long for younger audiences,” explaining that “highlights do very well” because “there’s a large segment that only wants to see the key moments.”

While some drivers spoke open-mindedly about such ideas, Max Verstappen was one to voice his disapproval, explaining that he is “more of a traditional guy” on that front.

More reaction to Formula 1’s current format

👉 The Italian Grand Prix proves race duration isn’t the key to making F1 exciting

👉 F1 Sprint explained: New rules, format and how it differs from standard F1 races

But addressing those comments, Domenicali explained that he did not mean race distances would be shortened, but those at the top of the sport are seeking to establish if the current format of a race is the correct one.

“I never said we need to cut the distance of the race,” Domenicali told The Observer.

“What I’m saying is that the span of attention of the people today is very short, so we need to be attractive.

“We need to understand if the format of racing is the right one or not. It could be longer or shorter. Every idea has to be considered.”

Race distances in Formula 1 are currently set to an approximate 305km distance, with lap counts varying at each circuit as a result.

The only circuit not to adhere to this race distance is the 260km Monaco Grand Prix, which still takes place over 78 laps of the Principality.

Read next: Does George Russell need a Max Verstappen clause? Nico Rosberg responds