Max Verstappen has confirmed his attendance at the Nurburgring this weekend, in order to gain the specific racing licence he needs to race around the fearsome Nordschleife in future.

Verstappen is piloting a Porsche GT4 Cayman alongside his Team Redline teammate, Chris Lulham, in the four-hour NLS7 race on Saturday, having already been spotted in the paddock at the German circuit.

Verstappen has been at the circuit to look to obtain the unique DMSB [Deutscher Motor Sport Bund] Permit Nordschleife, which would enable him to compete in GT3 races at the track in future, which is the highest category available owing to the current circuit grading of the ‘Green Hell’.

The four-time World Champion has previously voiced his desire to take part in the Nurburgring’s annual 24-hour race, alongside his other aims to compete in endurance racing beyond Formula 1.

Having been seen in a Red Bull-liveried Porsche in the circuit’s pit lane, he has now confirmed his attendance is to acquire the licence he needs to go racing there again in future.

“Racing is not just my profession, but also my hobby,” Verstappen confirmed on his official website.

“This weekend I am at the Nordschleife with the goal to qualify for the mandatory race permit needed to race here in a GT3 car, which I would love.

“The Nordschleife is at the top of my list of tracks I want to race on, as it’s extremely challenging and demanding, with its enormous length and tight historic layout. I can’t wait!”

Verstappen was already at the Nordschleife earlier this year, joining the Emil Frey Racing organisation behind the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT3 under the alias ‘Franz Hermann’, during which he clocked an unofficial lap record in GT3 cars.

Revealing that he was quicker than lap record pace back in May to media including PlanetF1.com, Verstappen added at the time: “For me, I’m not there to show that I can break a lap record or whatever record.

“I was just having fun and learning the track together with the team as well, Emil Frey.

“For them also, the dream is to do 24 hours there. So we just had a good time getting up to speed.”

Adding he has already spent countless hours on his simulator at the world-famous circuit, he had the additional bonus of knowing which way each of its 154 turns would take him.

“I’ve done thousands of laps around there,” he added.

“So for me, when I got there in real life, it was more knowing the grid level, the new tarmac in places, and then the grip level of the car.

“Of course, a few barriers here and there… The most important [thing] is that you know exactly where you’re going, and that I knew already.”

