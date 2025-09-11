Expected to line up Nürburgring this weekend while his F1 rivals enjoy a weekend off, there’s some confusion as Max Verstappen’s name did not appear on the entry list.

And no, Franz Hermann won’t be in action as unlike his previous outing at the legendary circuit five months ago, this time Verstappen has to be on track under his own name as he’ll be racing with a permit for the Nordschleife.

Even Max Verstappen has to pass the exam

A racing enthusiast, if Verstappen is not behind the wheel of his Red Bull racer, the Dutchman is competing in sim races, sometimes even during grand prix weekends, and of late at the Nürburgring.

That’s where he’s expected to be this weekend, behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS run by the Lionspeed team.

However, in order to line up for the race, he needs to sit an exam to receive the official licensing documents from the German Motor Sport Federation (DMSB). That permit would then allow him to race in a category B car.

The exam only takes place on Friday, which could be why there’s some confusion after the entry list was released.

The entry list for Lionspeed featured Matisse Lismont, Christopher Lulham and Kyle Tilley.

But fans heading to the track just to watch Verstappen needn’t panic, he probably isn’t on the entry list because he still has to sit the exam. He can, of course, only race if he passes it.

Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg is impressed that Verstappen is doing all of this while his rivals enjoy their down time.

“I find it so awesome that he’s doing this, incredible,” Rosberg told Sky Sports’ F1 Show.

“Like all the other drivers, with 24 races you’re just like maxed out, and all you can think of is doing some home time, home time with a bit of training routine, see the kids.

“And he goes off, going to a classroom to get a licence to then drive in the B class on the Saturday and then hopefully make it to the A class by the Sunday.

“Unbelievable. That’s so cool. Like the whole world will be watching this, and like, even I’ll be tuning in on Sunday to see how he’s going.

“I think there’s been so much talk about his lap record from five months ago. Of course, he can do the lap record. He’s the most talented race car driver in the whole world. And it doesn’t matter what car he gets into, he will drive faster than anybody else in the world.

“So of course, he’s gonna do incredibly well.”

First, though, he has to pass the test.

Podcast host Simon Lazenby explained: “He going to the Nurburgring to compete in the Endurance Series of GT car, but he’s got to get his German permit for the Nordschleife from the German motorsport federation with which he has to pass an exam on Friday that will afford him a Category B permit so he could drive the Porsche Cayman in the GT4Cs.

“If he gets two results, he gets a permit, unless the panel decides in one race he’s good enough, in which case he’ll then get to drive the Ferrari 296 GT3 on the second day, but not under his alias as Franz Herman. He has to do as Max Verstappen to get the permit.”

While neither Rosberg nor Lazenby knew the finer points behind passing the exam for the permit, David Croft weighed in: “I’ve just looked up, what do you need to get a permit at the Nordschleife?

“And what’s covered is an example all about yellow flags and how much speed you can or can’t have going through yellow flag zones. And it’s a code 60 zone or a code 120 zone. It’s actually quite confusing, to be fair.

“I mean, for me, not for Max, obviously.”

So much so, he joked: “What are the questions on this exam? What’s your name, Max Verstappen? Oh, congratulations, you’ve got a permit.”

