Lewis Hamilton was a notable omission as Max Verstappen named Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso as the outstanding drivers on the F1 2025 grid.

Hamilton and Verstappen were embroiled in a bitter rivalry over the course of the thrilling 2021 season as they battled for the title.

No mention of Lewis Hamilton as Max Verstappen names top F1 2025 drivers

That campaign ended with Verstappen clinching his first of four consecutive World Championships at the infamous season finale in Abu Dhabi, where Hamilton, then of Mercedes, was denied a record eighth title in controversial circumstances.

Verstappen has since won 46 of the last 84 races, with his victory at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix ensuring that he will end 2025 having won at least 50 per cent of the races held across the ground-effect era introduced in 2022.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has been limited to just two race victories – both achieved in 2024 – across the last three-and-a-half seasons.

Now 40, he has yet to register a podium finish in his first season as a Ferrari driver in F1 2025.

Speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Verstappen omitted Hamilton completely when asked to name the strongest drivers competing in F1 today, with Alonso and Leclerc taking the spoils.

Verstappen identified Leclerc as the best driver in qualifying and at overtaking, with Alonso praised as the best in race conditions and defence.

Alonso’s intelligence and mentality were also praised by Verstappen, who is known to have a healthy relationship with the Aston Martin driver.

Asked to name the best driver in qualifying, Verstappen said: “Phew, that’s difficult, but I think currently… I’ve always considered Charles Leclerc to be a very good driver in qualifying.”

He added: “Charles Leclerc is also good at overtaking.”

However, it was Alonso, the two-time World Champion, for whom Verstappen reserved special praise, naming the Spaniard as the best in four different areas.

Asked to name the strongest driver on race day, he said: “I’ve always liked watching Fernando race, even in the past. He’s a real fighter. I really like that.”

Alonso was also named as the most intelligent driver on the grid with Verstappen adding: “Intelligence? I would always opt for experience.

“I’m not going to mention myself in any of this, so I would choose Fernando Alonso for his experience.”

Verstappen also described Alonso as “brilliant in defence” with the 44-year-old “without a doubt” having the most competitive mentality.

The Red Bull driver elected against naming the most charismatic driver on the grid: adding: “Actually, it doesn’t matter. Not for driving an F1 car.”

As for the greatest driver in F1 history, Verstappen again refrained from naming a single individual.

“For me, it’s impossible to say,” he said. “There are so many great drivers from different eras.

“I think it’s more important to simply appreciate all the great drivers that have ever existed.”

