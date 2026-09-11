Fernando Alonso is weighing up if to continue racing in Formula 1. Should he decide to walk away, then another opportunity, with Aston Martin, has emerged.

Alonso confirmed that racing with Aston Martin in another series, such as the World Endurance Champion, is an option for him to race on with Aston Martin, outside of Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso has Aston Martin WEC option

Alonso suggested that he would take a decision on his future in Formula 1 following the summer break. He is yet to make an announcement, and ahead of the first Madring-hosted Spanish Grand Prix, claimed that one was not imminent.

The two-time world champion plans to continue racing, whether that be in Formula 1, or elsewhere in the world of motorsport. Alonso’s alliance with Aston Martin is due to continue regardless of what path he takes.

Alonso was asked whether a programme with Aston Martin, in another series, could be an option for 2027. WEC, for example.

Alonso is a World Endurance Champion and two-time Le Mans winner with Toyota.

“Yes,” Alonso confirmed.

For Alonso, Aston Martin’s performance is not the critical factor behind his F1 future decision to come.

“I think it’s a matter of understanding whether the rules from next year will have an impact or not on the racing and on the driving side of things,” he said.

“I think the current cars, as I’ve said many times, are not the best cars to drive and to enjoy. But next year there is a step, I think, in the right direction hopefully.

“But at the same time, I need to think what is the best programme for next year, and see with the team if behind the wheel or in another role, I will be helping the most. That will be the most important thing to decide together.”

It has been agreed that the balance of internal combustion engine versus electrical power will be tweaked slightly more towards the former for F1 2027.

While Alonso expressed hope of progress, he also warned that the changes as planned do not go far enough, in terms of the enjoyment factor behind the wheel.

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“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” he said looking ahead to F1 2027. “If it’s enough, no. The cars will always reward to charge the batteries on the high-speed corners and at the end of the straights, because that’s the optimal lap time.

“These power units, at one point in the lap, you need to charge the batteries, and you will charge the batteries in the most problematic places for fun, because it will be high-speed corners and end of the straights. So against any driver input or pushing the limits of the car.

“But in a way, I still have some hope that next year’s rule will still have to be tweaked again, that this is not the final version.”

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