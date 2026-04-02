Ferrari could put a “package and a half” on the grid in Miami, taking advantage of the April break after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled.

Even the Scuderia’s engine disadvantage to Mercedes’ power unit could be partially negated, with FIA and Formula 1 discussing whether Miami is round four of the season or round six, as it was scheduled to be.

Ferrari Miami upgrade package plan explained

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The FIA’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities program is designed to address performance gaps in the power units. It is designed to allow those lagging behind to receive additional development opportunities to ensure a level playing field.

Nikolas Tombazis, the director of the FIA Single-Seater Technical Department, explained: “Every five to six races, the average performance of each power unit manufacturer will be measured.

“Those who fall below a certain performance threshold, depending on how far behind they are, will receive a benefit that will accumulate over the course of the season.”

It means Miami, although now being the fourth round of the championship, could be the first ADUO round as it was initially scheduled as round six before Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled.

The matter, though, is still being discussed.

Ferrari team principal Vasseur believes Miami, or at least the first ADUO round, could have a huge impact on the championship

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“From Miami onwards, there will probably be another championship,” Vasseur said in Japan.

“Starting from Miami, a new championship will begin; we need to keep focusing on ourselves and rack up as many points as possible,

“The season will be very long and the pace of progress just as relentless, so we mustn’t let the current situation intimidate us.”

But it is not just the impact of the engine development that could change the game, Formula 1’s development war will also kick off in Miami and the teams now have a month-long break to perfect their upgrades.

“For sure that we have a lot of work, like everybody in the paddock, it’s the beginning of the homologation of the car. It means that we have tons of things to improve.

“Now, we have good data after three races to understand the competitiveness of the car, where we are okay-ish and where we are not.

“It means that performance is coming from everywhere, but we have to do a step in every single area of the performance.

“But I’m sure that it’s true for us, but it will be true for everybody on the grid. It means that it’s more matter to do a better job than the others, than to do a step.”

The Frenchman had previously hinted at an SF-26 A.B.

“We were planning to introduce a good package for Bahrain, so it will be postponed for Miami,” he said. “We’ll try to see if we can introduce parts that were supposed to arrive later.

“We might be able to do a package and a half for Miami.”

Ferrari is second in the Constructors’ Champion, second to Mercedes in the season opening grands prix with a hat-trick of P3 finishes.

The team has 90 points, 45 behind the Brackley squad, while Charles Leclerc is third in the Drivers’ standings behind Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

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