Max Verstappen features prominently as we bring you up to speed with the latest round of F1 news headlines.

Verstappen, unhappy with the new regulations and hinting at an F1 exit, was met with a blunt verdict from Sky F1’s Martin Brundle. Verstappen meanwhile has made “safety” the buzz word for the FIA to force through engine rule changes. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Martin Brundle tells Max Verstappen: ‘Go or stop talking’

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Verstappen levelled-up his dissatisfaction with F1 2026 when he suggested, post-Suzuka, that he could leave the sport at the end of the year.

Brundle is getting bored of hearing Verstappen hint at leaving. “Either go, or stop talking about.”

He would greatly miss Verstappen’s talents, but warned that the sport always move on.

Read more – Martin Brundle tells Max Verstappen to ‘go or stop talking’ over F1 future

Max Verstappen tells FIA ‘safety’ is the word

Verstappen’s gripe with the new rules revolves around the battery, its harvesting and deployment playing a critical role in F1 2026 competition.

Verstappen has come up with an inspired way for the FIA to force through changes to the engine regulations; ‘use the word safety for it’.

Read more – Max Verstappen’s inspired solution to force F1 2026 rule changes

Isack Hadjar’s ‘that idiot’ untelevised Japanese GP radio

It has been a difficult start to the season for Red Bull, something which Verstappen has stressed plays no part in his criticising of the rules.

Verstappen’s teammate Isack Hadjar finished outside the points at Suzuka in 12th.

Untelevised team radio from the Japanese GP has revealed the moment that Hadjar branded Red Bull stablemate Arvid Lindblad an “idiot” following their tense battle.

Read more – Isack Hadjar takes aim at ‘that idiot’ in untelevised Japanese GP team radio

Ferrari set for bonus SF-26 track time

Ferrari is set to take to the track three times during the April break, it has emerged. The first took place today (Wednesday) at Mugello.

Ferrari sits second in the early Constructors’ standings, 45 points behind Mercedes.

Read more – Ferrari set for extra track time as busy April schedule emerges

F1 2026 April pause split

This break in the action before Miami will be rued by some, and welcomed by others across the grid, based on how those first three rounds went.

For the likes of Red Bull, Aston Martin and Williams, this is a much-needed opportunity to regroup.

Read more – Revealed: Four teams which need this F1 2026 break

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