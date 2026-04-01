Jake Humphrey believes Sky Sports F1 may already have Martin Brundle’s natural successor — Jenson Button.

2009 World Champion Button first appeared on Sky F1 at the 2018 British Grand Prix, his appearances laced with knowledge and a dry sense of humour to match.

Jenson Button tipped to replace Martin Brundle

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Button became part of the team in 2019, however, his racing commitments meant the 15-time F1 grand prix winner was not a permanent analyst.

He has stepped up to the role more in recent years, and in Japan donned the Martin Brundle cap as he co-commentated on the race.

His fellow sports commentator Jake Humphrey believes Sky has found the perfect successor when the time comes that Brundle steps away from the mic.

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“Jenson Button is the natural successor to Martin Brundle,” he wrote on social media.

“Brilliant at calling the race, sharp with predictions and really gets not just what’s happened, but also what is about to happen. Great to listen to. 👏👏”

Having spent 17 full seasons on the Formula 1 grid, Button brings insight into the drivers’ psychology to his commentary, offering a more modern perspective on the sport.

Brundle, though, shows no sign of stepping away.

The man who brought us that at times chaotic and hilarious grid walk, wasn’t present in Japan only because Sky F1 pundits swap out throughout the year to give everyone a break. Brundle, though, will be at far more races than he misses this year.

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