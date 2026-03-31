Honda has a potential solution for its battery vibration problem, but removed it from the AMR26 after Friday’s practices in Suzuka due to reliability concerns.

But at least the vibrations at Suzuka were manageable enough that Fernando Alonso was able to complete Aston Martin’s first grand prix of the season.

Fernando Alonso finishes despite Honda vibration issues

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In what has been a difficult start for the Aston Martin and Honda alliance, with early teething issues to overcome as well as “abnormal” vibrations from the Honda engine.

Such was the nature of those, Aston Martin principal Adrian Newey warned that Alonso and Lance Stroll could face permanent nerve damage from consistent lapping in the AMR26 car.

It meant the team had to limit the drivers’ running.

Aston Martin arrived at Honda’s home race in Japan yet to complete a grand prix due to reliability concerns and the vibrations caused by the Honda battery.

The team had a good Friday, splitting the driving duties between Zak Crawford in FP1 and Fernando Alonso in FP2, while Lance Stroll was in the car for both sessions.

The trio covered 78 laps in total, Aston Martin’s single best day during a grand prix weekend.

Alonso was happy with the car, with the team’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack reporting: “We did some measures here, and what we tested during the session showed small improvements.”

Honda’s Chief engineer Shintaro Orihara added: “We are trying a new ‘ball’ on Friday.”

Honda and Aston Martin, though, made the call to remove it from the AMR26 after Friday’s practice sessions in Suzuka due to reliability concerns.

Orihara added: “For reliability reasons, we decided not to use the new parts in the race, but I think we saw some promising signs.”

That was a disappointment from Alonso, who went from a vibration-free Friday to again having an uncomfortable time in the car.

The 44-year-old qualified 21st for the grand prix, one place ahead of Stroll.

“It’s a bit hard to understand,” said Alonso.

“We are going through all the changes we did overnight to make sure that you know that there is something yesterday on the car that is helping the vibrations. So it seems like a bit of a random thing. So let’s see tomorrow, if we have a lucky day.”

The Spaniard added: “Yesterday, I felt quite good, and the vibrations on the car were a lot less. So I was happily surprised.

“Today, they came back.

“It seems also a little bit of a random thing that we face day by day. So hopefully tomorrow we have a lucky day, and we can finish the race.”

It begged the question; what could Sunday deliver?

But while he did finish the grand prix, Aston Martin’s first full race of the season, the 44-year-old said vibrations were still present, although manageable.

“I think still there, still some. I think depends day by day and track to track. But today was manageable and allowed me to complete the race,” he said.

Orihara vowed that Honda and Aston Martin would continue working on a solution, one that it hopes will be reliable enough to run throughout a grand prix weekend.

“We’ve worked on a lot of things, but there’s always a risk in bringing in new parts.”

“For reliability reasons, we decided not to use the new parts in the race, but I think we saw some promising signs,” he said.

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