McLaren’s team principal Andrea Stella believes “we are seeing the best version of Oscar” after Piastri secured his first podium of the year in Japan.

Having finally made it to the start line of a grand prix, Piastri reminded everyone of his talents as he finished second in Suzuka.

Piastri ‘best version’ since F1 entry says Stella

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2026 had produced a number of false starts for the Melbourne native but having finally raced a lap in a grand prix, Piastri did not look like a driver who had missed the opening two events.

He stole the lead from Kimi Antonelli and could have been on for the win had an unfortunately timed safety car not gifted the Italian a free pit stop.

Despite that, Piastri held off a mixture of George Russell and Charles Leclerc to claim the 27th podium of his career.

Speaking after the race, team principal Stella suggested this was the “best version” we have seen of Piastri as a Formula 1 driver,

“Despite Oscar not having started the two main races at the start of the 2026 season, based on what we have seen in testing, in practice, in qualifying, based on his overall attitude and mental strength, I think we are seeing the best version of Oscar, the strongest Oscar since he’s been in Formula 1,” Stella said.

“I think today, finally, he has had an opportunity to demonstrate it, and he has done it in its full extent.

“Having gone through two races, and especially with it being his home race, where you are not in condition to start for a situation that was completely avoidable, [that] can really bog you down.

“But if anything, I think we’ve seen his steadiness, his strength, and a strength that he has been able to pass on to the team, because the team gets a lot of inspiration from the charismatic leadership that the drivers can offer, and that’s been definitely a booster for the entire team to go through the adverse.

More on Piastri from PlanetF1.com

* Oscar Piastri admits ‘big surprise’ after holding off George Russell at Suzuka

* Heartbreak for Oscar Piastri as surprise Suzuka win slips away

* Oscar Piastri ‘on the back foot’ admits McLaren chief after double DNS

“So really well done to Oscar for the way he’s been facing this start to the season, and now it’s a responsibility of McLaren and the team to offer Lando and Oscar, once again, a car that can compete for victories.”

Despite the positive result in Japan, Stella warned that McLaren was not yet at the level to challenge Mercedes consistently and suggested “upgrades” were needed in the coming races.

“I think today, we are surprised ourselves, honestly, that we were in condition to win,” he said.

“I think if we want to be in this condition in the future, consistently, we will have to improve the chassis by a few tenths of a second, and that’s the aim that we have in relation to bringing upgrades to the coming races.”

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