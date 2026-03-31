Max Verstappen’s warning about his Formula 1 future is no idle threat, and even his father fears he is falling out of love with the sport.

Ever since his first laps in his new RB22 at the pre-season shakedown, Verstappen has made it clear that he doesn’t like the new cars’ battery-dependent racing.

Max Verstappen future concerns grow amid motivation fears

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The four-time world champion has labelled it “anti-racing”, “Formula E on steroids” and “Mario Kart”.

The new engine formula means flat-out laps where drivers push every metre down the straights and into the corners are a thing of the past. Instead, they need to harvest battery power, lift-and-coast and super clip.

Unless something changes, and soon, the GT3-loving father of one could walk away from Formula 1 before the end of his current Red Bull contract that expires in 2028.

“I’m very realistic in that [being P8 or 8] and I’ve been there before. I’ve not only been winning in F1,”he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “But at the same time, when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver.

“I want to here to have fun and have a great time and enjoy myself. At the moment that’s not really the case.”

He added: “It’s a bit sad to be honest that we’re even talking about this. It is what it is. You don’t need to feel sorry for me. I’ll be fine.”

His father Jos Verstappen weighed in on his son’s thinking.

Max Verstappen’s Japanese GP woes analysed

F1 data exposes why Max Verstappen’s Japanese GP charge stalled

Kimi Antonelli leads winners and losers as Japanese Grand Prix shifts momentum

According to the former F1 driver, Formula 1 used to be the best racing, and now he’s just not enjoying it.

“You’re told it’s just a matter of getting used to it, but I’m certain Max won’t enjoy it this way. Of course, he always tries to make the best of it. That’s a separate issue,” he told De Telegraaf.

“He’s doing everything he can with Red Bull to become more competitive, but racing in these cars doesn’t challenge him.

“To be honest, I’m a bit worried that Max might lose his motivation. He used to think racing in a Formula 1 car was the best thing in the world, but now I’m rather pessimistic about it.

“I’d like to say it wasn’t the case, but I do see this becoming a problem with regard to his future.”

The Dutchman hopes the 9 April meeting between Formula 1 and the FIA will yield changes to the regulations that make the racing better, but he accepts that the political games in Formula 1 could put paid to any progress.

“They really do listen to him, I’m convinced of that,” said Jos. “It’s possible they might make a few minor changes to the regulations this year, but that won’t make a difference.

“I hope there will be major changes for next season or, if necessary, the year after.

“I’m particularly pleased that Max just tells it like it is. It just so happens to be my son. But I think we should appreciate the fact that drivers like that still exist.”

He added: “It’s also a political game. It’s not always easy to bring about change.

“Toto Wolff and Mercedes will want to stick to these regulations for as long as possible.

“They’ve invested a lot of money and time in this and clearly have a head start, including in terms of knowledge compared to their own customer teams. That’s their prerogative, of course. They can capitalise on this now.”

As for his own opinion on the new Formula 1 era, the 54-year-old revealed he’s already switching off the TV as it doesn’t interest him.

“I follow Max closely, of course, and we’re in regular contact,” he explained, “but it’s hard to get excited about it when I watch the sessions and hear where they have to ease off the throttle.

“Two weeks ago, I was still getting up in the middle of the night for the free practice in China, but I switched off the television after fifteen minutes and went back to sleep. I’d never done that with Formula 1 before. That perhaps says something.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Max Verstappen frustration sparks Heinz-Harald Frentzen warning over F1 future