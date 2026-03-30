Max Verstappen’s growing frustration with F1’s new era has prompted a stark warning from Heinz-Harald Frentzen.

Four-time world champion Verstappen is not enjoying the battery-dependent era of F1 and hasn’t been afraid to share his unfiltered opinion.

Max Verstappen frustration draws Heinz-Harald Frentzen warning

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This season, Formula 1 introduced a new power unit formula, with the sport switching to engines that are powered by a 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power.

Battery harvesting, and super clipping, have been the major talking points since pre-season testing as the drivers have had to sacrifice speed, often on the straights, to harvest energy.

Instead of racing flat-out, drivers are having to lift and coast or resort to super clipping, which is when the electrical system siphons power from the combustion engine into the battery.

Verstappen has labelled it “anti-racing”, “Formula E on steroids” and “Mario Kart”.

Such is his annoyance with the way the drivers have to manage their energy in both qualifying and the grands prix, he’s made it clear that the new regulations could drive him out of the sport.

The situation has not been helped by Red Bull’s struggles with Verstappen qualifying P11 for the Japanese Grand Prix, which he finished in eighth place having spent much of the race looking at the rear wing of Pierre Gasly’s Mercedes-powered Alpine.

“I’m not even frustrated anymore,” he said in Suzuka. “I’m beyond that… I don’t know the right word in English for it. I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest.

“I don’t get upset about it. I don’t get disappointed or frustrated by it anymore with what’s going on.

“You know how I think about stuff, I don’t need to mention it again. So yeah, a lot of stuff obviously for me, personally, to figure out.”

Pressed on what he needs to think about, Verstappen added “life here”.

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The Dutch racer doubled on that when he spoke with BBC Racio 5 Live, admitting he’s also questioning if being way from his family for 24 race weekends is worth it when he’s not enjoying the racing.

“That’s what I’m saying,” he said. “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock.”

He added: “Privately I’m very happy.

“You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it, or do I enjoy being more at home with my family, seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport.”

On top of that, he’s just not enjoying the way the new generation of cars has to be raced.

“I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do,” he said. “And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it’s not about money any more because this has always been my passion.

“I want to be here to have fun and have a great time and enjoy myself. At the moment that’s not really the case.”

Former F1 driver Frentzen has some advice for Verstappen, although he didn’t specifically mention the 28-year-old in his post on social media.

It was, however, posted shortly after the Dutch told the media he was contemplating his future.

“If you lose your motivation in F1, it’s better to quit, or at least take a break,” Frentzen wrote on X. “That’s what I did.

“The sport is too dangerous if you lose your focus.”

1996 World Champion Damon Hill responded to the post, writing: “Wise words.”

Verstappen has scored just 12 points this season and sits P8 in the Drivers’ standings where he trails Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli by 51 points.

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