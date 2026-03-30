Franco Colapinto’s management has urged the Alpine driver’s fans to avoid “wasting your energy on the haters” after he was criticised following Oliver Bearman’s accident at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Haas driver Bearman crashed heavily on the high-speed approach to Spoon Curve during Sunday’s race at Suzuka after encountering a slowing Colapinto.

Franco Colapinto criticised after Oliver Bearman’s Japanese GP crash

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Bearman took to the grass before hitting the barrier on the outside of the circuit, with the 20-year-old seen limping away from the wreckage.

Haas later confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Bearman had avoided serious injury in the accident, avoiding any bone fractures and suffering bruising to his right knee.

Bearman’s accident appeared to be a direct consequence of the energy management requirements of the F1 2026 machinery, which sees some cars deploying energy at the same time others are harvesting.

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The resulting significant closing speeds have been highlighted as a major hazard, with the FIA confirming after the race that “a number of meetings” are scheduled to take place next month with a view to refining the F1 2026 regulations.

Colapinto’s incident with Bearman at Suzuka came just two weeks after the latter’s Haas teammate, Esteban Ocon, received death threats following a collision with Colapinto at the Chinese Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA who launched the governing body’s United Against Online Abuse campaign during his first term, had personally written to Ocon following the race in Shanghai.

Colapinto’s management, Bullet Sports Management, moved to calm online tensions with a series of post to social media in the aftermath of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Bullet Sports Management wrote in an initial post: “A race to forget. Franco was unlucky with the timing of the safety car, which ruined his chances of fighting for points.

“We also can’t ignore the incident that led to Ollie Bearman’s crash, one in which Franco was not at fault.

“It was a consequence of the new energy management rules, as confirmed by the FIA’s official statement.

“Despite this, Franco is receiving unjustified criticism and hate, so let’s show him all the love and support he deserves.”

Responding to a fan’s suggestion that both Bullet Sports Management and the FIA should address the abuse received by Colapinto in the aftermath of the race in Japan, the management company said: “We don’t have any influence over any other driver’s fans, and chances are they don’t even follow us.

“It’s not our responsibility to worry about their fandoms. We leave that to their teams and people.

“We’re grateful that the majority of Franco’s fans are kind and supportive. If we can reach that small yet loud minority who are causing trouble it’s great.”

In a separate post later that day, Bullet Sports Management added: “Guys, don’t worry. Franco is in great hands and has all the support he needs.

“He’s stronger than you think, and negative comments or name-calling won’t affect him.

“Don’t waste your energy on the haters. Put it into supporting Franco instead.

“He’s surrounded by the right people who are making sure he feels safe and happy, so you can relax.”

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