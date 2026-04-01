F1 Academy will run a new three-race format at select rounds of the 2026 season and beyond, it has been confirmed.

This announcement comes after F1 Academy’s originally-scheduled two races in Saudi Arabia were cancelled. That came as part of the wider axing of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs from the Formula 1 schedule, and that of its relevant support categories.

F1 Academy introduces three-race format

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It has been confirmed that F1 Academy will return to F1 2026 action at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where Formula 1 will be in action for the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 Academy will debut this three-race format in Canada, and it will return later in the season at the Circuit of The Americas.

The ‘Opening Race’, as race one of three will be called, shall see the grid set based on a driver’s second-fastest qualifying time.

There will be no points for pole, but there will be a fastest lap bonus point. Full points will be awarded. All points scored will count in the Drivers’ and Teams’ standings.

Reacting to the announcement, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said: “Introducing the Opening Race at select rounds underscores our commitment to building a platform where the most talented can thrive by maximising competitive track time.

“As F1 Academy continues to grow on and off the track, I am continually looking for ways to elevate our race weekends.

“I’d like to thank our promoters for their support and enthusiasm for this dynamic new format, which will deliver additional on track action in Montreal and Austin and provide a compelling schedule for fans and drivers alike.”

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The reveal of this new F1 Academy format comes at a time when the wider F1 junior ladder schedule is under review, PlanetF1.com understands.

Formula 2 was scheduled to go racing at both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP weekends. Formula 3 was also due to run in Bahrain.

The Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendars may be revised, with rounds in Miami and Montreal understood to be a possibility.

The first round of F2 and F3 2026 occurred in Melbourne, in what was the season-opening race weekend for Formula 1.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Mat Coch

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