Audi F1 snapped up one of the most exciting junior drivers around for its first academy signing, welcoming in Freddie Slater.

Already a multi-time champion, Slater saw “the right people” at Audi, and a favourable probability when it comes to realising his Formula 1 ambitions, convincing him to sign on the dotted line.

Freddie Slater: Audi F1 driver programme ‘right choice’

Audi has hit the F1 grid in 2026 via its takeover of Sauber. That also saw Audi inherit what was the Sauber driver academy, morphing it into the Audi Driver Development Programme.

The German marque went big with its first signing in Slater, the 17-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon, England, who is carving out quite a reputation on the junior ladder.

He beat the record previously held by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli for most wins in an Italian F4 season, taking 15 of the 21 races as he stormed to the 2024 title.

Slater also claimed the F4 UAE crown that year, and followed up by becoming 2025 Formula Regional European Champion at the first attempt.

Slater made three Formula 3 appearances in 2025, reaching the podium on debut with a P2 in Bahrain. For 2026, he steps up to the series full-time, racing with Trident.

Previously, Slater had not aligned himself with any of the F1 teams’ academies, as many of the top prospects often do.

But that has changed. Slater signed with Audi in January, becoming the first ever signee to its Driver Development Programme.

Slater was asked by PlanetF1.com what it was about the Audi project which convinced him to join.

“For me, it was just the right choice. It was the right people,” he said.

“Obviously, probability is a big thing of joining an academy, I guess, as well, for getting into Formula 1, because there’s only 22 seats, and also, they’re not always open.

“So at the end of the day, it’s probability, and also the right people around you. Obviously you’ve got very cool people like Alan McNish [Audi Driver Development Programme team principal], people like this, which are very special people.

“There were many key reasons why we joined them, and can’t wait to start building my future with them.”

Trident has enjoyed a strong run in F3 in recent seasons. The last three Drivers’ champions, Gabriel Bortoleto, Leonardo Fornaroli and Rafael Câmara, all won the title driving for the squad.

Bortoleto now finds himself racing for the Audi F1 team alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Slater made it clear that no expectations have been placed upon him, as Audi knows “every time I go out on track, I’m trying to do the best I can.”

He said that he is “harder on myself than anyone else,” and Audi “know I can deliver.”

Slater laid down a daunting marker in F3 pre-season testing. He topped day one of the Barcelona test by more than three tenths, and was fastest by the same margin on day two.

Théophile Nael of Campos took over as the pacesetter on the final day.

“Hard to say if we’re surprised or not,” he said of his efforts. “I knew we were in a good place, but I didn’t expect to maybe be as fast as we were.

“And I think, honestly, I did quite a good job in myself, and I was pretty happy with the way I drove and the way I did complete my lap.

“So honestly, it was quite a strong test for myself, and also from the team. The team gave me a great car straight away to try to improve my driving straight away, because at the end of the day, every lap counts, and if we don’t make the most of it now, we’re going to get to Melbourne and be unprepared. So it’s very important to be on it straight away.

“I think the test went well. It was very productive, and I look forward to Melbourne.”

The opening round of the F3 season takes place in Melbourne from 6-8 March, on the same weekend that F1 2026 gets underway at Albert Park.

