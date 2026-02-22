Red Bull reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda was forced to make a quick escape after an F1 car caught fire during a demo run in San Francisco.

Tsunoda is acting as Red Bull’s reserve driver in F1 2026 after losing his race seat to Isack Hadjar at the end of last season.

Yuki Tsunoda escapes burning Red Bull in San Francisco show run

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Japanese driver struggled against Max Verstappen after being promoted to a Red Bull seat after two races of 2025, scoring points in just seven of his 22 appearances for the senior team.

Tsunoda, who attended last week’s pre-season test in Bahrain with Red Bull, returned to the cockpit of an F1 car for the first time since the final race of last season in a demonstration run in San Francisco on Saturday.

Analysis: F1 2026 testing in Bahrain

F1 testing conclusions: Bring back V10s, fresh Aston Martin hope, secret Ferrari weapon

F1 2026 vs 2025: Bahrain lap-time data delivers rule change verdict

However, he was forced to make a quick escape after his car – the RB7 driven to F1 title success by Sebastian Vettel in 2011 – caught fire.

Footage filmed by a fan showed smoke emerging from the rear of the Red Bull after Tsunoda had come to a stop (below).

🏎️🔥#RedBull car catches #fire during Yuki Tsunoda’s demo run in #SanFrancisco Yuki Tsunoda was forced to jump out of a Red Bull Racing car after it caught fire during a show run in San Francisco, marking his first public appearance since leaving Formula 1 at the end of 2025.… pic.twitter.com/kjjUuhGIfh — News.Az (@news_az) February 22, 2026

With flames appearing, spectators are heard shouting at Tsunoda to “get out” of the cockpit.

After unfastening his seat belts and standing up, Tsunoda turns to look at the blaze before calmly stepping out of the car as response vehicles arrive on the scene.

Tsunoda made 111 F1 starts after making his debut with Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) in 2021, scoring a total of 124 points across five full seasons.

His best result came at the final race of his first season in Abu Dhabi, where he finished fourth after a late safety car period.

Tsunoda, who is also acting as Racing Bulls’ reserve driver in 2026, is expected to target a return to a full-time race seat for the F1 2027 season.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Stefano Domenicali reveals F1 weighing up 2027 global season launch return