Audi F1 has launched a Driver Development Programme, and its first signee is one of the most exciting young prospects in the world, Freddie Slater.

In what Audi calls its ‘first concrete step’ in their blueprint to identify and develop future Formula 1 drivers, Slater represents a marquee signing, as the reigning Formula Regional European champion prepares for his first full Formula 3 season in 2026.

Audi confirms Freddie Slater as first junior driver

Audi has arrived on the grid for F1 2026, following its takeover of the Sauber squad. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto remain for the transition, as both drivers prepare to front the Audi charge in the German brand’s debut F1 season.

But, Audi is already looking ahead to the future by forming a Driver Development Programme. In its very first signing, Audi has brought in one of the top young talents in the world.

Slater will be targeting an F3 title challenge in 2026, now with Audi behind him. This marks the first time that Slater has affiliated himself with any driver academy.

Slater, the 17-year-old from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, has the Ginetta Junior Winter, Ginetta Junior, UAE Formula 4, Italian Formula 4 and Formula Regional European Championship titles all on his CV.

Slater broke the record previously held by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli for the most wins in an Italian F4 season. Antonelli won 13, but Slater took 15 race wins in 2024, as well as 11 pole positions.

161 points clear of runner-up Jack Beeton by the end of the season, that was the biggest winning margin ever seen in Italian F4.

Slater followed that up by winning the 2025 FRECA title, and also impressed during his part-time F3 appearances, finishing P2 on debut with AIX Racing in the Bahrain Sprint race.

Set to race full-time in F3 2026 with Trident, Slater has joined forces with Audi as their first F1 development driver.

Reacting to the announcement, Slater said: “It’s an incredible honour to be the first driver selected for the Audi Driver Development Programme.

“Audi is a brand with a legendary motorsport history, and to have their trust and support at this crucial stage of my career is a dream come true.

“Joining forces with a respected team like Trident Motorsport for Formula 3 and having the backing of Audi Revolut F1 Team is a massive opportunity. I am fully focused on working hard and making the most of this pivotal step towards my goal of reaching Formula One.”

Audi Driver Development Programme chief Allan McNish added: “In Freddie, we see the immense potential of a future star.

“His track record is remarkable, but more importantly, he possesses the focus, determination, and willingness to learn that are essential for reaching the pinnacle of our sport.

“He is the ideal candidate to be the first signing of the Audi Driver Development Programme, and we are committed to providing him with the tools, mentorship, and support he needs to succeed as he steps up to Formula 3 with Trident Motorsport.

“This is the first step in building our future on and off the track.”

