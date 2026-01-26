Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar setting the pace on the opening day of F1 2026 pre-season testing in Barcelona.

With Aston Martin confirming its delayed start to this test, here’s today’s roundup…

Isack Hadjar fastest for Red Bull on opening day of F1 2026 testing

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar set the pace on the opening day of F1 2026 testing in Barcelona.

Hadjar topped both the morning and afternoon sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as ‘Shakedown Week’ got underway.

Mercedes driver George Russell was seconds with Franco Colapinto third for Alpine.

Read more: F1 2026 testing: All you need to know from Day 1 in Barcelona

Leaderboard: Unofficial lap times from Day 1 of Barcelona testing

Unofficial lap times have emerged after the opening day of F1 2026 pre-season testing concluded.

Isack Hadjar set a fastest time of 1:18.159, edging out George Russell by 0.537 seconds.

Haas driver Esteban Ocon recorded the most laps on Day 1 with 154 on the board.

Read more: F1 results: Unofficial testing times from Day 1 (Barcelona)

Aston Martin aiming to start AMR26 testing on Thursday

Aston Martin has confirmed that it will have a delayed start to testing.

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Aston Martin would miss the first day of running in Barcelona, with the team’s test plan to be decided on Monday.

The team announced on Monday that it is planning to take to the track on Thursday, the penultimate day of running, meaning the AMR26 will only appear on a maximum of two of its permitted three days this week.

Read more: Aston Martin confirms late start to F1 2026 testing as Barcelona plans announced

Audi F1 confirms ‘technical issue’ after Gabriel Bortoleto stops on track

The Audi F1 team confirmed to PlanetF1.com that a “technical issue” brought Gabriel Bortoleto’s running to a halt on the opening day of testing.

Spy shots captured by fans watching from afar showed Bortoleto’s car stationary and surrounded by marshals on the track in Barcelona.

Audi confirmed that a technical problem had caused Bortoleto’s stoppage with the team investigating the cause after being limited to just 27 laps on Day 1.

Read more: Audi F1 confirms ‘technical issue’ as Bortoleto triggers Barcelona testing red flag

McLaren reveals MCL40 testing livery ahead of test debut

McLaren has unveiled its testing livery for the MCL40 ahead of the car’s debut this week.

With each team restricted to just three days of running across the five-day test, McLaren opted to sit out Monday’s running in Barcelona as per the team’s run plan.

The MCL40 is expected to join the action on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Read more: McLaren unveils striking black MCL40 ahead of delayed F1 2026 testing debut