Seven F1 2026 livery launches down, four to go. With a gap until the next one, it’s time for you to have your say on your favourite.

We’ve gone through all seven liveries ourselves and put out our ranking, but now it’s your turn to tell us how wrong we are and pick your favourite.

Vote: What is your favourite F1 2026 livery so far?

Red Bull and Racing Bulls were first up in this launch season, unveiling their new liveries at a Ford Racing season launch in Detroit as both teams showed differences to their previous looks.

Haas brought its launch date forward to show off the colours of the VF-26, bringing in more white and red to its colour scheme in honour of its new title partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Audi’s livery was a point of intrigue, and upon its unveiling, it bore resemblance to the R26 Concept car it released last year – effectively bringing two different liveries together in one, with silver at the front and a black-and-red colour scheme at the back.

Mercedes decided upon evolution rather than revolution with its 2026 livery, while Ferrari brought a prominent splash of white back to the fore around the cockpit and roll hoop.

Lastly, Alpine made subtle tweaks to what came beforehand, despite teasing further splashes of what has been dubbed its ‘Alpink’ livery beforehand. All part of the pre-season smoke and mirrors.

Refresh your memory of how each team looks, along with our ranking of each livery so far, and have your say by voting below!

Don’t forget to add your thoughts to our comments section, with the potential to be featured in the next edition of the PlanetF1.com Postbox, to be published in the coming days when your votes have been counted.

Williams will be the next team to unveil its livery on February 3, with Cadillac doing so via a Super Bowl advert on February 8, and both Aston Martin and McLaren revealing their cars on February 9.

