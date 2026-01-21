It’s shakedown season in the world of Formula 1 and day by day, we are getting more glimpses at the cars that will be competing in the 2026 campaign.

After designing and engineering their cars behind closed doors, teams are now emerging onto track to get some valuable laps in ahead of the official pre-season tests.

Every shakedown image of the F1 2026 pre-season so far

Teams are always quite secretive about their pre-season tests for fears that their rivals may copy an idea but the open nature of F1 circuits means fans or photographers can often snap a picture of the new cars.

Ahead of the 2026 season, we have already had a number of teams out on track and this is what we have seen so far.

Audi

Audi was the first team to head out on track with the German brand conducting a filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday, January 9.

The only image available was from a fan trackside, but this is what the Audi looked like.

An F1 2026 car on track! Footage has emerged of Audi’s filming day at Barcelona, running a blacked out livery 🔍pic.twitter.com/4FBVwz1IWa — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) January 9, 2026

After the test, Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto admitted that he had “goosebumps everywhere” as his new car came to life for the first time.

Cadillac

The newest Formula 1 team Cadillac was one of the first to head to the track as Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas did laps at Silverstone, close to the team’s UK HQ.

The only glimpse we got of the shakedown was from Cadillac’s social media with a short video of the car heading down the Hamilton Straight.

Racing Bulls

The best images we have so far come at Racing Bulls after they took to the Imola track in front of a number of photographers.

The VCARB03 was out on track for two shakedown days, one being a ‘demonstration’ event and the other a filming.

Liam Lawson appeared to be the driver behind the wheel on Tuesday.

Alpine

Alpine headed out to a wet Silverstone for a filming day in what looks like their 2026 car.

Footage on social media circulated of an Alpine, driven using Gasly’s race number, heading through Maggotts and Becketts at a wet Silverstone, and PlanetF1.com has since learned this outing was for filming day purposes.

When approached by PlanetF1.com, Alpine would not comment as to whether or not the car in action at Silverstone was the A526, and while it was initially understood that both Gasly and Franco Colapinto were in Barcelona for TPC running with reserve driver Paul Aron, Gasly was instead believed to be behind the wheel at Silverstone.

Footage of what appears to be the Alpine A526 has been shared from Silverstone.