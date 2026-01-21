Cadillac has released footage of Sergio Perez’s special team radio message to the team at the end of its F1 2026 shakedown.

Cadillac, which is preparing for its debut season in Formula 1, completed its first laps with its 2026 car in a shakedown at Silverstone last Friday.

Cadillac releases Sergio Perez team radio message after F1 2026 shakedown

Perez, the former Red Bull driver and six-time F1 race winner, was at the wheel for the milestone moment as teammate Valtteri Bottas watched on.

Cadillac has taken the unusual step of releasing a team radio message relayed by Perez to the team at the end of the shakedown.

In a clip posted to social media by Cadillac, Perez is heard saying as the shakedown concludes: “Guys, I’m extremely proud of all of you.

“This is a very special moment for Cadillac F1 Team.

“Let’s make history together. Thank you, guys.”

Perez’s radio message comes after the Mexican driver admitted that the shakedown has “absolutely fired me up for more” after sitting on the sidelines for the entire 2025 season.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Cadillac, Perez said last Friday: “Today was really an amazing day. Everyone should feel incredibly proud to complete our first laps as a team.

“Each and every person has worked so hard to get to this moment and it was emotional to be part of motorsport history.

“We can, and should, all enjoy, but it’s absolutely fired me up for more.

“I just want to get back in and get mileage – this is just the start.”

Bottas, who is also returning to full-time competition in 2026 after spending last season in a Mercedes reserve role, added: “As a team we made history today with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team car taking to the track for the first time.

“Checo put in the first laps with the car running smoothly. I’m proud of the whole team for getting to this point, which is really impressive.

“It was special to be part of this moment and witness the joy from the team.

“Our first day is done and now we push on.”

After appearing in an all-black livery at Silverstone, Cadillac will use a special colour scheme – with the names of team staff incorporated into the design – for the first official pre-season test in Barcelona next week.

Five days of testing will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between January 26-30 with each team limited to a maximum of three days of running.

Cadillac will then reveal its race livery for F1 2026 in an advert to be aired during the Super Bowl on February 8 ahead of the final two tests in Bahrain.

