Gabriel Bortoleto spoke of the “opportunity of a lifetime” in front of him, as the team formerly known as Sauber has morphed into Audi F1, becoming its own works team.

With a significant history of success in sportscar racing and rallying, the ‘Four Rings’ finally enters Formula 1 for the first time, having first announced its entry plans in mid-2022.

Bortoleto: Audi F1 chance ‘the opportunity of a lifetime’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Both Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg were signed to the Hinwil-based team on multi-year contracts, both to straddle Formula 1’s huge regulation changes as well as Sauber morphing into Audi ahead of the new season, with both drivers offering continuity.

The team has been public in stating its ambitions, too, acknowledging it will head into 2026 as ‘challengers’ and looking to fight for points, before a gradual increase in competitiveness with an aim to fighting for World Championships by the 2030 season.

In a launch in Berlin on Tuesday evening, Audi pulled the covers off the livery of the R26, which features an evolution on its R26 Concept design released in late 2025.

With another milestone reached after its first filming day run in Barcelona recently, Bortoleto said the prospect of driving for a brand which has had such success elsewhere in motorsport represents both an opportunity and responsibility – one which he does not take lightly.

“To race for the Four Rings, a brand that has such an iconic and victorious history in motorsport is, quite simply, a dream come true,” Bortoleto said upon the unveiling of the R26.

“You grow up hearing about the dominance of Audi at Le Mans and in rallying, and to now be chosen to carry that legacy into Formula 1 is an unbelievable honour.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime. I feel the weight of the responsibility, but more than that, I feel an incredible motivation to learn, to push, and to grow with this team. I am ready to give my absolute all to help write this great chapter for Audi Revolut F1 Team.”

More on the F1 2026 car launch season

F1 2026: Confirmed car launches and test days for huge regulation changes

F1 2026 uncovered: The game-changing potential of ‘Active Aero’ revealed

While he has much more experience under his belt, Hulkenberg feels the same kind of motivation as his sophomore teammate, having quickly been targeted while a Haas driver to lead the Audi project to begin with.

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley spoke of a desire to both grow and, eventually, become winners in Formula 1, and Hulkenberg knows he has a significant role to play in the project.

“Having been in the Formula 1 paddock for many years, you learn to distinguish between ambition and capability,” Hulkenberg said.

“What I feel here today is a profound seriousness and an incredible energy that sets this team apart. We are a true works team with a clear, long-term vision backed by immense resources and world-class expertise.

“For a driver, the proposition of being with Audi at the very start of its journey is exceptionally exciting.

“We have the chance to build something very special together and I am looking forward to get this car on the track in Melbourne.”

Audi will be taking part in its first pre-season testing running along with the remainder of the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the ability to run on three out of five days from 26 to 30 January.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Audi reveals first ever F1 livery as R26 unveiled in Berlin launch