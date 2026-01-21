Watch: Arvid Lindblad spins off during Racing Bulls demo at Imola

Footage has emerged of Arvid Lindblad spinning off track during Racing Bulls’ shakedown of its F1 2026 car at Imola on Tuesday.

Racing Bulls became the latest team to take to the track with its new car on Tuesday, four days after the launch of the VCARB03 at a Ford season-launch event in Detroit.

Arvid Lindblad suffered minor spin during Racing Bulls F1 2026 demo at Imola

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, the Faenza-based team is holding a two-day shakedown with its 2026 car at nearby Imola ahead of the start of F1’s first official pre-season test in Barcelona next week.

Racing Bulls opted to hold a so-called ‘demonstration event’ with the VCARB03 on Tuesday, in which the team was limited to just 15 kilometres of running, ahead of a traditional filming day today (Wednesday).

Tech analysis: Racing Bulls F1 2026 car

F1 2026 uncovered: Racing Bulls demo reveals extra details of new cars

F1 2026 uncovered: The design clues that Red Bull and Racing Bulls renders reveal

Lindblad, the only rookie on the F1 2026 grid, shared driving duties at a rainy Imola with teammate Liam Lawson.

It emerged on Tuesday that Racing Bulls’ running was briefly interrupted by a minor off-track excursion for Lindblad, with the VCARB03 spotted returning to the pits on a flat-bed truck.

And footage filmed by a fan has circulated on social media of the related incident with Lindblad spinning off track and into the gravel.

The incident appeared to take place at the Villeneuve chicane, the same corner where then-Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda suffered a sizeable accident in qualifying for last year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com understands that Lindblad’s off was related entirely to the tricky conditions at Imola.

Racing Bulls’ demo run also saw the new Red Bull-Ford power unit complete its first laps of 2026.

Red Bull is producing its own engines for the first time in 2026 following the conclusion of its highly successful partnership with Honda, which has linked up with the Aston Martin team for F1’s new era.

Red Bull Powertrains is working in collaboration with Ford.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Audi reveals first-ever F1 livery as R26 unveiled in Berlin launch