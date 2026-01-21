McLaren has confirmed that Puma will become its new apparel partner from the F1 2026 season.

The announcement comes after it emerged last year that the reigning F1 champions had moved to end its partnership with previous supplier Castore a year in advance.

McLaren confirms long-expected Puma deal after Castore joins Haas

McLaren entered a partnership with Castore at the start of the 2022 season, agreeing a five-year deal worth a reported £30million ($40m/€34.3m at current exchange rates) per year.

The Woking team’s deal with Castore had originally been expected to run until the end of the 2026 season.

However, a report by the SportBusiness website last April revealed that McLaren had moved to end its deal with Castore a year early in favour of a switch to Puma for 2026.

McLaren has confirmed the deal on the eve of the F1 2026 season by announcing a ‘multi-year global partnership’ with Puma.

The arrangement will see Puma provide team kit for the McLaren F1 team as well as its IndyCar, F1 Academy and sim racing squads.

McLaren’s World Endurance Championship team will also wear Puma when the team arrives in the hypercar category in 2027.

Zak Brown, the chief executive of McLaren Racing, said: “Our sport is in incredible shape and it’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands who are looking for deep and meaningful ways to engage with our growing global fanbase.

“I cannot think of a better partner than sportswear giant Puma to help us supercharge our portfolio of fan wear.

“We know fans want to express their passion for our sport both at and away from track, and Puma’s innovative approach to design and culture will offer exciting collections and experiences worldwide.”

Arthur Höeld, the chief executive of Puma, added: “At Puma, we are very proud of our long and successful history in motorsports and having worked with some of the greatest drivers and teams in the industry over the past decades.

“It is a great honour to write the next chapter by welcoming McLaren Racing, the 2025 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Champions, as our new partners.

“We are looking forward to many successful races together and engaging with the team’s passionate fans around the world to create inspiring collections for them that show the best both brands have to offer.”

McLaren’s deal with Puma comes after Castore announced a new link up with Haas earlier this month.

It means Castore retains a three-team presence on the grid for 2026 with Red Bull Racing and Alpine also under the umbrella of the Manchester-based brand.

Aston Martin and Ferrari are the only other 2026 teams along with McLaren to partner with Puma, which has seen Mercedes and Audi (both Adidas) and Williams (New Era) depart its F1 portfolio over the last 12 months.

