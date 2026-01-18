Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris are among the highest paid athletes on the planet, but who will earn the most in 2026?

Drivers can earn on top of their base salaries based on their Drivers’ Championship position, where they finish in individual races, if they are part of a championship-winning effort and much more, meaning those who sit at the top of the tree can become extremely high earners.

Who are the highest-paid drivers in Formula 1?

For the second year running, prominent business magazine Forbes listed Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as the two highest earners in Formula 1.

While Hamilton is thought to have the highest base salary in Formula 1 at a reported $70m, Verstappen’s extra earnings from bonuses put him at the top of the tree for the 2025 season.

Behind them, McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri earned significant increases in income owing to bonus payments from McLaren, with both having contributed to the team’s Constructors’ Championship victory for the second season in a row, while new World Champion Norris earned even more for taking home the Drivers’ crown.

Ferrari is thought to spend the most between its two drivers, with McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin and Red Bull also paying their drivers handsomely.

It is worth noting that, while drivers earn a salary and bonuses through their team, they are also able to supplement their income with personal sponsorship and branding deals away from the circuit.

Do F1 driver salaries count as part of the sport’s budget cap?

No, F1 driver salaries are not taken into account in the team’s budget cap.

Exemptions exist meaning teams are free to pay their drivers as they wish, along with the three highest-earning off-track staff members, without it counting towards their budget cap restrictions over a season.

Who are the lowest-paid drivers in Formula 1?

Rookies often have lower earning power when they reach Formula 1, so Arvid Lindblad is likely to be among the lower-paid drivers in the 2026 season.

As is the case in any job, those with less experience tend to be paid less than those with more time under their belts, though Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli is believed to have broken into the sport’s top 10 earners in 2025 after collecting significant bonuses in his rookie season in 2025.

F1 driver salaries: Reported 2026 driver earnings

Driver Team Reported salary Max Verstappen Red Bull $76m ($65m salary + $11m bonuses) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $70.5m ($70m + $0.5m bonuses) Lando Norris McLaren $57.5m ($18m salary + $39.5m bonuses) Oscar Piastri McLaren $37.5m ($10m salary + $27.5m bonuses) Charles Leclerc Ferrari $30m Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $26.5m ($24m salary + $2.5m bonuses) George Russell Mercedes $26m ($15m salary + $11m bonuses) Lance Stroll Aston Martin $13.5m ($12m salary + $1.5m bonuses) Carlos Sainz Williams $13m ($10m salary + $3m bonuses) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $12.5m ($5m salary + $7.5m bonuses) Pierre Gasly Alpine $12m Alex Albon Williams $8m Nico Hulkenberg Audi $7m Esteban Ocon Haas $6m Isack Hadjar Red Bull $5m Valtteri Bottas Cadillac $5m Sergio Perez Cadillac $5m Franco Colapinto Alpine £3m Liam Lawson Racing Bulls $3m Oliver Bearman Haas $2m Gabriel Bortoleto Audi $2m Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls $500,000 – $1m

