The ultimate F1 2026 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2026 season

F1 2026 is a season of huge change, so here is everything you need to know as Formula 1 moves into a new era.

Sweeping regulation changes are combined with relative driver continuity from season to season, but the changes begin even in pre-season testing.

When is F1 2026 pre-season testing?

With all-new cars to contend with, pre-season testing has been expanded from its usual three days to 11 days ahead of the F1 2026 season.

A five-day behind closed doors shakedown in Barcelona will kick off the teams’ testing schedule, before two three-day tests in Bahrain.

Shakedown: 26-30 January, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Test one: 11-13 February, Bahrain International Circuit

Test two: 18-20 February, Bahrain International Circuit

When does the F1 2026 season start?

Racing gets underway in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix from March 6-8 at Albert Park.

Australia hosts the opening round as part of an Asian-swing to start the year before heading to the Middle East, United States, and finally Europe.

F1 2026 calendar: Where are the races being held and when?

*Denotes F1 Sprint event

March 6-8: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

March 13-15: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai*

March 27-29: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 10-12: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

April 17-19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

May 1-3: Miami Grand Prix, Miami*

May 22-24: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal*

June 5-7: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 12-14: Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 26-28: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 3-5: British Grand Prix, Silverstone*

July 17-19: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

July 24-26: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August 21-23: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort*

September 4-6: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 11-13: Spanish Grand Prix, Madrid

September 25-27: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

October 9-11: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay*

October 23-25: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 30 – November 1: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 6-8: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos

November 19-21: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

November 27-29: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

December 4-6: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

Where are the F1 2026 Sprint races being held?

As has been the case for the past few years, there will be six F1 Sprint events, as follows:

March 14 Chinese Grand Prix – Shanghai

May 2 Miami Grand Prix – Miami

May 23 Canadian Grand Prix – Montreal

July 4 British Grand Prix – Silverstone

August 22 Dutch Grand Prix – Zandvoort

October 10 Singapore Grand Prix – Marina Bay

What driver changes were made ahead of the F1 2026 season?

After five rookies took to the grid in 2025, just the one will be doing so in 2026, with British teenager Arvid Lindblad stepping onto the grid with Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda will drop into a test and reserve role with Red Bull, as Isack Hadjar partners Max Verstappen after an impressive rookie season in Formula 1.

With Cadillac arriving on the grid as the sport’s 11th team, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will both return to Formula 1 after a year on the sidelines.

Who are the F1 drivers on the 2026 grid?

Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Audi F1 – Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto

Cadillac – Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Haas – Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon

McLaren – Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Mercedes – George Russell and Kimi Antonelli

Racing Bulls – Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad

Red Bull – Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson

Williams – Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

More about the class of the F1 2026 season

F1 drivers by age: From the oldest to the youngest

MOM is out and Boost Mode in as key F1 2026 terms defined

What is each F1 driver’s race number in 2026?

Rookie numbers in italics.

1 – Lando Norris

3 – Max Verstappen

5 – Gabriel Bortoleto

6 – Isack Hadjar

10 – Pierre Gasly

11 – Sergio Perez

12 – Kimi Antonelli

14 – Fernando Alonso

16 – Charles Leclerc

18 – Lance Stroll

23 – Alex Albon

27– Nico Hulkenberg

30 – Liam Lawson

31 – Esteban Ocon

41 – Arvid Lindblad

43 – Franco Colapinto

44 – Lewis Hamilton

55 – Carlos Sainz

63 – George Russell

77 – Valtteri Bottas

81 – Oscar Piastri

87 – Oliver Bearman

Which teams are on the grid for F1 2026?

In 2025 Championship order and how they will appear in the pit lane:

McLaren

Mercedes

Red Bull

Ferrari

Williams

Racing Bulls

Aston Martin

Haas

Audi F1 [formerly Sauber]

Alpine

Cadillac [new]

What are the names of each F1 2026 car?

We know the names of some F1 2026 cars at time of writing, but here are ones we know of at this moment and what we’re still waiting to know:

McLaren – MCL40 [expected]

Ferrari – Unknown

Red Bull – RB22

Mercedes – F1 W17 [expected]

Aston Martin – AMR26

Alpine – A526

Haas – VF-26

Racing Bulls – VCARB 03

Williams – FW48

Audi – Unknown

Cadillac – Unknown

What are the key rule changes for the F1 2026 season?

Where to even begin?

Both the chassis and power unit regulations in Formula 1 have changed at the same time, meaning completely new cars from front to back in Formula 1.

The minimum weight of the cars has been lowered, tyres will be slimmer and the cars will be slightly shorter and thinner, in order to try and create a ‘light, nimble’ racing experience compared to before.

Ground effect aerodynamics have been replaced, as teams focus on drag reduction through active aero – meaning movable front and rear wing elements – which also brings to an end the 15-season stay of DRS in the sport.

More powerful electric motors (around treble the previous output) partner a 1.6-litre V6 combustion engine in the cars, producing similar levels of power to the previous cars, though generated in a different way – and run on fully sustainable fuels.

The fuel capacity limit is dropping from around 105kg to about 70kg, meaning the drivers will have to rely on their increased electrical power and battery deployment to help maximise lap times.

Cars are predicted to have higher top speeds than the previous generation of car, but an overall 30 per cent reduction in downforce has been predicted ahead of the new season, meaning we may see slower lap times than before as a result of lower cornering speeds.

The engine development freeze has also been lifted, meaning every power unit manufacturer will be able to develop its products and potentially leading to a PU ‘development war’ in the years to come. However, a cost cap is in place to keep somewhat of a lid on things.

Heading into some smaller rule changes, the drivers have been allowed to modify their permanent driver number in Formula 1, which Max Verstappen opted to do. He has switched from number 33 when a non-title holder, to number 3, as he said it was always his preference.

When a ‘heat hazard’ is declared for a race weekend, drivers will also be mandated to wear cooling vests to help their temperature while inside the cockpit.

Off tack, the stewards will be able to initiate a new review themselves on any incident when based on new evidence, while the fee for appealing a verdict for the teams has reportedly been increased significantly heading into 2026.

