Max Verstappen has revealed that he remains in regular contact with Christian Horner more than six months after he was sacked by Red Bull.

And the four-time world champion says his former team boss “went through fire for me” during their successful stint together.

Max Vestappen reflects on Christian Horner sack decision

Horner stands as one of the most decorated team principals in F1 history, having led Red Bull to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ championships split evenly between Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

The 52-year-old was abruptly dismissed by Red Bull in the aftermath of last year’s British Grand Prix, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his successor.

Having claimed just two wins in 2025 at the time of Horner’s departure, Verstappen went on to win six of the final nine races of last season.

He fell narrowly short of a fifth world championship at last month’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as McLaren’s Lando Norris secured his maiden title.

Horner’s final years in charge with Red Bull were largely defined by his uneasy relationship with Verstappen’s father Jos, who famously called for the team principal to leave at the start of the 2024 season.

Verstappen himself has revealed that he remains on good terms with Horner, who frequently sent him motivational messages following his departure in mid-2025.

Asked how regularly he is in touch with the former Red Bull boss, Verstappen told Viaplay: “Every week, every race.

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday, mostly by text message. But also on holiday, for example. Every week. Every race weekend. Even after he left.

“Of course, he knows everyone on the team, but it’s more about ‘good luck’ and ‘I believe in you’ – he’s the biggest fan.

“What we’ve all been through. But also ‘you know you can do it.’

“All that kind of stuff, and apart from that, of course, we talk about things other than racing.”

Reflecting on Horner’s departure, Verstappen conceded that there was “a bit of unrest in the team” at the time of Red Bull’s decision due to the team’s limp start to 2025.

“Things weren’t going particularly well for the whole team,” he said.

“In terms of results, there was a bit of unrest in the team. And when things don’t go well for a long time…

“In the end, the shareholders also wanted a change because they weren’t happy with how things were going either.

“Ultimately, it’s always difficult. You’ve built up a bond with Christian and achieved so much – especially in 2021, including those moments. You never forget that.

“Christian really went through fire for me. Things like that are always difficult when you talk to each other on the phone.”

Verstappen went on to admit that “the Red Bull style” of old had been lost at the time of Horner’s departure, with the team’s spirit returning under the leadership of Mekies.

He added: “The team is doing well.

“We have a lot of confidence. You see people smiling, there’s a great atmosphere, everyone gets on well with each other and that’s something we missed at one point.

“The Red Bull style had been lost or gone a bit. That has definitely returned.”

