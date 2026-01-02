Your latest F1 quiz will require you to look back, and see if you can name any of Williams’ 16 different race winners in Formula 1 history.

The team has shown itself to be on an upward trend once more in recent years, having fallen down the pecking order after once being the sport’s dominant force.

F1 quiz: Can you name all 16 race winners for Williams?

With 114 Grand Prix victories to its name, Williams is one of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1, having been pioneers of some of the best feats of engineering the sport has ever seen.

While it has fallen on harder times by comparison this century, the team is beginning to show signs that it might be able to force its way into being among the sport’s frontrunners again in the near future.

We recently asked you to name every race winner for McLaren in years gone by, but this quiz will require your knowledge of drivers further back in time to help you.

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

We have offered some helping hands once again, with the driver’s nationality, race wins for Williams (crucially, NOT their career win statistics) and time spent with the team.

You have only 10 minutes, so we wish you the very best of luck!

Correct as of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Play next: F1 quiz: Can you name every driver to have raced in the F1 2006 season?