F1 quiz: Can you name every driver to have raced in the F1 2006 season?

We have another F1 quiz to bring you, along with a disturbing landmark for those of us old enough to be concerned: 2006 is about to be 20 years ago.

We’re sorry if this news caught you off-guard, but this does lend the opportunity for you to name as many of the drivers on the grid from that Formula 1 season as possible.

F1 quiz: Name as many drivers from the F1 2006 season as possible

This is a 20-year anniversary that goes with a number of generations, even those to have played video games on consoles such as the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360.

If you owned a copy of Formula One Championship Edition, then, you may be well placed to remember some of the drivers on this list.

We have listed, in descending order of the Constructors’ Championship from the previous season, the drivers to have taken part in at least one Grand Prix in the 2006 campaign.

Your big clue? Any driver denoted with a * did NOT complete the full season.

How did the F1 2025 drivers match up?

F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Because of that, while 2006 was a season with a 22-car grid, there are 27 drivers for you to guess in just 10 minutes.

We have given you the team and where the driver is from to help you on your way, but other than that, you will be relying on your Formula 1 knowledge from years gone by to try and guide you through.

We wish you the best of luck!

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: McLaren F1 2026 car sold for huge $11.4m in world-first auction