Sebastian Vettel holds a special place in the ‘Top Gear’ memories of former executive producer Andy Wilman, thanks to his “spellbinding” impression of fellow World Champion Nigel Mansell. Adrian Newey played a key role.

Vettel had everyone in the studio in hysterics when he broke out his best Mansell impersonation, a scene on the hit UK TV show which became iconic. Wilman explained, as Vettel did on the show at the time, that it was legendary Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey who taught it to Vettel, his Red Bull colleague back then.

Adrian Newey apparently behind Vettel’s Mansell impersonation

Speaking via the Midweek F1 podcast, Wilman confirmed that his favourite F1 driver appearance on Top Gear was that of Vettel.

Vettel came on Top Gear in 2011 and proved very popular with the audience. His impression of Mansell, the 1992 World Champion, in particular, won him over with Wilman.

Vettel learned it from Newey, the iconic F1 designer and his former Red Bull colleague.

At the time of his appearance, Vettel and Red Bull were in the midst of a dominant F1 spell. Vettel won four consecutive World Championships in Newey-designed Red Bull machinery between 2010-13.

Red Bull also won the Constructors’ Championship in all four of those seasons.

“Well, Vettel was the funniest,” Wilman reflected on his ‘Top Gear’ experiences. “If you’ve ever seen the show, when he does his Nigel Mansell impersonation, it’s spellbinding.

“And Adrian Newey taught it to him, and then that egged him on to do it.

“We were like, ‘Oh, he’s German. This is going to be a bit sh*t’. And it was pitch perfect. He was so funny.”

Vettel had explained the origin of his Mansell impersonation when speaking with the show’s presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

“Actually, Adrian brought me close to that Brummie (Birmingham) accent, because he told some stories about Nigel Mansell in the past,” said Vettel.

“About the chicane in Monza, where he was, I don’t know, 10 or 20kph quicker than [Nelson] Piquet at that time. And Piquet didn’t understand.

“Then Patrick Head [Williams co-founder] went to Nigel, Adrian obviously was there, asking what he’s doing.”

From there, with his hands at 10 to 2 on the imaginary steering wheel, Vettel did his Mansell impersonation, as the studio audience erupted into laughter and applause.

Vettel was also on the show to do his ‘F1 Star in a Reasonably-Priced Car’ lap around the Top Gear test track.

All drivers set their time in the Suzuki Liana.

Vettel’s 1:44.0 placed him fourth on the final leaderboard, one topped by Vettel’s 2014 Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

