Daniel Ricciardo, the former Red Bull and McLaren F1 driver, has hinted that he could make a shock return to motorsport in the Baja 1,000.

Ricciardo remains one of the most popular names to have competed in F1 this century having claimed eight grand prix victories in 257 starts between 2011 and 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo admits ‘itch is there’ after Ford Raptor outing

All but one of the Australian’s wins were achieved with Red Bull, with his final victory coming for McLaren at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo made his last F1 appearance at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix before being replaced by Liam Lawson at the Racing Bulls team for the final six races of the 2024 season.

The Perth-born driver officially announced his retirement in September, becoming a global racing ambassador with Ford – Red Bull’s F1 2026 engine partner – in the process.

In an open letter written by Ricciardo at the time, the 36-year-old expressed his adoration for the Ford Raptor model used in off-road competition.

Ricciardo recently appeared at the Raptor Rally at Lake Havasu in Arizona, participating in high-speed desert runs and rally-style jumps.

Speaking after the event, Ricciardo teased that he could be tempted by an appearance at the Baja 1,000 event as he gains more experience.

Asked to compare driving the Monaco Grand Prix circuit to a jump at the Raptor Rally, Ricciardo told Ford: “Monaco is incredible, but today’s jump was incredible.

“I was in the T1+ and Mitch [co-driver] gave me the fright of my life! I definitely got more than I bargained for, but it was freaking awesome.

“The itch for Baja is there, but I’ve got a lot to learn.

“A few more of these events and then ask me next year and we’ll see where I’m at!”

He added: “For me, it’s all about having fun. That’s always been my approach.

“In my racing career, I think people related to me because they saw how much joy I brought to it and the competitive side was almost secondary.

“I just wanted to enjoy it. I’m taking the same approach with this new role. It’s a completely fresh start.”

Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 world champion currently competing for the Aston Martin team, famously made an appearance at the Dakar Rally in 2020 during his two-year sabbatical from Formula 1.

Alonso finished 13th after rolling his Toyota Hilux over a jump on stage 10.

Ricciardo’s latest comments come after he launched an exciting initiative to help young drivers take their first steps into car racing.

In what was described as an ‘important announcement’, Ricciardo revealed that he will help pick two youngsters aged 14-17 for a Ginetta Junior Scholarship assessment.

The assessment will see the youngsters’ fitness, media skills, driving performance and racecraft put to the test with the winner set to receive a fully funded drive in the 2027 Ginetta Junior Championship.

The Ginetta Junior Championship, available to drivers between the ages of 14 and 17, is on the support bill of the British Touring Car Championship, the leading domestic motorsport category in the United Kingdom.

